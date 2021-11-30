  • Facebook
    World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

    Are you someone who has been detected with HIV/AIDS?  For the unversed, 1st December every year is celebrated as AIDS Day. Here, take a look at celebs who have been detected with HIV/ AIDS.  

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Nov 30, 2021, 9:09 PM IST
    If one has been detected with HIV/AIDS, it does not mean that your life has ended. One needs to have a positive attitude in order to emerge as a fighter and a winner. For the unversed, 1st December every year is celebrated as AIDS Day. The motive of the movement is to unite everyone who has been fighting with HIV AIDS. It is one of the most deadliest diseases and has taken away the life of millions of people across the globe. While many have lost their loved ones to this disease, there are many who are yet fighting. We bring to you a few celebs who have been affected with HIV but have been living life positively.

    Magic Johnson

    Earvin Magic Johnson Jr. has been a retired professional basketball player. One of the most well-known sportsmen, he was bold enough to reveal that he had HIV. He had said that he had been living with the disease since 25 years and has committed himself to making people aware of HIV.

    Edwin Cameron
    He has been one of the most famous South African jurist who has been living with HIV since the 1980's. Nelson Mandela had called him as, 'one of South Africa’s new heroes. He had been awarded many times, as is often called as the greatest legal mind of his generation. 

    Charlie Sheen
    The Two and a Half Men actor in 2015 had revealed his HIV status in an exclusive interview with NBC’s Today Show. With his positive approach to life, he has been living a happy life.

    Zackie Acmat

    Zackie has been living with HIV since 1990. He has been the founder of the Treatment Action Campaign and has even fought for the HIV access treatment in South Africa. He is well known for refusing to do his treatment for HIV until it became available to all in South Africa. Also read: Can AIDS spread by kissing an infected person? Myths and facts you shouldn't miss

    Musa ‘Queen’ Njoko

    Musa ‘Queen’ Njoko is a famous gospel singer. She has been living with  HIV/AIDS since the last 21 years. She was diagnosed with the disease when she was 22. Sadly, there was no treatment available at that time in South Africa. Also read: How this fertility Clinic is helping the HIV positive couples fulfill their dreams to achieve HIV free baby
     

    Last Updated Nov 30, 2021, 9:09 PM IST
