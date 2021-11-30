World AIDS Day 2021: Celebrities who are HIV positive

Are you someone who has been detected with HIV/AIDS? For the unversed, 1st December every year is celebrated as AIDS Day. Here, take a look at celebs who have been detected with HIV/ AIDS.

If one has been detected with HIV/AIDS, it does not mean that your life has ended. One needs to have a positive attitude in order to emerge as a fighter and a winner. For the unversed, 1st December every year is celebrated as AIDS Day. The motive of the movement is to unite everyone who has been fighting with HIV AIDS. It is one of the most deadliest diseases and has taken away the life of millions of people across the globe. While many have lost their loved ones to this disease, there are many who are yet fighting. We bring to you a few celebs who have been affected with HIV but have been living life positively.

Magic Johnson

Earvin Magic Johnson Jr. has been a retired professional basketball player. One of the most well-known sportsmen, he was bold enough to reveal that he had HIV. He had said that he had been living with the disease since 25 years and has committed himself to making people aware of HIV.

Edwin Cameron

He has been one of the most famous South African jurist who has been living with HIV since the 1980's. Nelson Mandela had called him as, 'one of South Africa’s new heroes. He had been awarded many times, as is often called as the greatest legal mind of his generation.

Charlie Sheen

The Two and a Half Men actor in 2015 had revealed his HIV status in an exclusive interview with NBC’s Today Show. With his positive approach to life, he has been living a happy life.

Zackie Acmat

Zackie has been living with HIV since 1990. He has been the founder of the Treatment Action Campaign and has even fought for the HIV access treatment in South Africa. He is well known for refusing to do his treatment for HIV until it became available to all in South Africa.

Musa ‘Queen’ Njoko

Musa 'Queen' Njoko is a famous gospel singer. She has been living with HIV/AIDS since the last 21 years. She was diagnosed with the disease when she was 22. Sadly, there was no treatment available at that time in South Africa.


