    Anxiety to back pain: Here are 11 heart attack warning signs you should never ignore

    Some heart symptoms don't even happen in your chest, and it's not always easy to tell what's going on in the essential part of your body, that is, heart

    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Jan 22, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Is there something wrong with your body, especially your heart? Would you know it? Not all heart issues and illnesses come with obvious warning signs. Some heart issue signs don't even happen in your chest, and it's not always easy to tell what's going on in that vital part of your body. Also, as movies show, an actor having a heart attack clutch their chest, rolling back their eyes or groaning in the severe pain and later collapsing on the floor, it is not the same in real life.

    The real pain you experience when you have a heart attack may be less dramatic, and sometimes you will get confused with acidity or back pain, but it can be dangerous. So here are 11 heart attack warning signs that may surprise you.

    1. Uncomfortable pain and pressure on the chest (sometimes crushing), squeezing, tightness, fullness on the chest. It lasts more than a few minutes or goes away and comes back.
    2. Problems breathing
    3. Trouble sleeping
    4. Unusual tiredness
    5. Pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw, shoulders and stomach
    6. Shortness of breath.
    7. Severe heartburn
    8. Cold sweat, nausea, vomiting or lightheadedness
    9. Throat or Jaw Pain
    10. Anxiety
    11. Indigestion

    Beware of these heart attack signs, and don't ignore them. Even if you're not sure you have a heart attack, just get into the emergency department of a hospital and clearly explain to the duty doctor your condition that they can administer it as per the protocol.

    Also Read: Do you have high blood pressure? Stay away from these 10 foods

    And always remember the best way to prevent heart attacks or heart problems in the first place is to get your heart checkout (ECG and ECHO) regularly after you cross 40. Also, keeping your blood pressure (BP), diabetes, and cholesterol at normal levels will be good for your heart.

    Also Read: Puneeth Rajkumar to Sidharth Shukla to Raj Kaushal, celebs who passed away in 40s due to cardiac arrest

     

     

     

     

     

