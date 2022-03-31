World's biggest electric cruise ship begins maiden voyage

The ship will begin commercial operations next month, powered by a gigantic 7,500 kilowatt-hour marine battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world's No. 1 battery maker for electric automobiles.

According to Chinese officials, the Yangtze River Three Gorges 1 cruise ship conducted its inaugural journey on Tuesday in Yichang, Hubei. The vessel, which was created in China, can carry up to 1300 passengers and travel 100 kilometres on a single charge.

The ship sailed up and down the Yangtze River before docking at Yichang. In January, the ship went through many rounds of testing before setting sail.

The ship will begin commercial operations next month, powered by a gigantic 7,500 kilowatt-hour marine battery from Contemporary Amperex Technology Co. Ltd., the world's No. 1 battery maker for electric automobiles.