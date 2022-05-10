Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Yoon Seok-yeol, South Korea's controversial new president?

    First Published May 10, 2022, 1:53 PM IST

    For Yoon's supporters, his election as president represents a victory for South Korean democracy, demonstrating South Korean voters' readiness to punish Moon and his party for their poor performance. According to them, the Moon government undermined South Korean democracy by monopolising state issues and the National Assembly, resulting in voter resentment.

    Former prosecutor general Yoon Seok-yeol of the conservative opposition People Power Party won South Korea's hotly disputed presidential election (PPP). Yoon will be the next president after winning by a razor-thin margin of 0.73 percent, or 247,077 votes, over his Democratic Party competitor Lee Jae-myung (DP).

    For the first time in South Korean history, a political newcomer has won the presidency, pulling the PPP out of political obscurity. The triumph comes five years after the impeachment of former PPP president Park Geun-hye, who was deposed in the 2016–17 Candlelight Revolution.
     

    Yoon has no experience in the National Assembly and no demonstrated ability to rule. He has been entangled in many controversies involving members of his family. Some conservatives also blame Yoon for indicting former conservative presidents Park and Lee Myung-bak, which led to Park's impeachment before she and Lee were imprisoned. Park was granted clemency in December 2021.

    However, Yoon rose to prominence as a public and opposition hero after investigating former justice minister Cho Kuk's suspected misconduct as prosecutor general. Yoon's disagreement with Cho's successor, former Justice Minister Choo Mi-ae, over judicial power forced him to leave and run for president.

    Also Read | Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Korea's new president, says 'door for dialogue open with North Korea'

    Yoon's election, barely 370 days after resigning as prosecutor general, is inextricably linked to his track record as a dissident prosecutor. He gained notoriety as a dissident prosecutor following a shocking statement in October 2013. During a National Assembly hearing, Yoon said that he was urged to cease investigating the suspected role of the National Intelligence Service in influencing public opinion using internet and social media to promote Park during the 2012 presidential election. 

    Yoon was dubbed "the most in-demand politician" upon his sudden departure as prosecutor general in March 2021. By then, he was widely regarded as a protector of the rule of law and the public interest, having examined corruption cases implicating President Moon's close supporters, most notably the Cho Kuk affair. In this sense, Moon has been the most important contributor to Yoon's improbable election victory.

    Also Read | South Korea planning to build country's first floating airport in Busan

    For Yoon's supporters, his election as president represents a victory for South Korean democracy, demonstrating South Korean voters' readiness to punish Moon and his party for their poor performance. According to them, the Moon government undermined South Korean democracy by monopolising state issues and the National Assembly, resulting in voter resentment.

    The president-most elect's pressing duty today is to bring South Korean society and people together, who are disillusioned by skyrocketing property costs, growing economic and gender disparity, and the COVID-19 epidemic.

    Also Read | 'From ground, sea and air': South Korea fires missiles in response to North Korea ICBM

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: 10 latest developments - adt

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ex-PM, family take shelter in naval base | 10 latest updates

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Koreas new president says door for dialogue open with North Korea gcw

    Yoon Suk Yeol sworn in as South Korea's new president, says 'door for dialogue open with North Korea'

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Ancestral home of Rajapaksas, homes of several MPs set on fire

    Sri Lanka crisis: Ancestral home of Rajapaksas, homes of several MPs set on fire

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Its been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz - adt

    It's been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz

    Recent Stories

    Australia to tour India for 3 T20Is in September - Reports-ayh

    Australia to tour India for 3 T20Is in September - Reports

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend gcw

    Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away: 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download - adt

    UPSC civil services prelims admit cards 2022 released, learn to download

    KGF Chapter 2: Andhra Pradesh man dies while watching Yash's superhit film; read details RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2: Man dies while watching Yash's superhit film; read details

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah reveals if he is affected by the noise outside-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jasprit Bumrah reveals if he is affected by the "noise outside"

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon