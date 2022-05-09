Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Mahinda Rajapaksa, the man Sri Lanka blames for its economic crisis

    First Published May 9, 2022, 4:45 PM IST

    The Sri Lankan economy has suffered greatly as a result of Mahinda government's measures to decrease taxes and restrict all chemical fertilisers used in agriculture, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa was until recently in-charge of the island nation's present economic turmoil. On Monday evening, he resigned from the post amid the ongoing economic crisis. 

    Rajapaksa's supporters were mostly a conservative and Buddhist majority population who supported his political ambitions until the country was rocked by a developing economic crisis. The Sri Lankan economy has suffered greatly as a result of his government's measures to decrease taxes and restrict all chemical fertilisers used in agriculture, as well as the COVID-19 outbreak.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    He was President of Sri Lanka from 2005 to 2015, Leader of the Opposition from 2002 to 2004 and 2018 to 2019, and Minister of Finance from 2005 to 2015 and 2019 to 2021.

    Rajapaksa was born in 1945 in Weeraketiya, a town in southern Sri Lanka, the second of six brothers (three of whom are now in national politics) and three sisters. 

    He was initially elected to the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) as a member of parliament from the Hambantota district in 1970. He graduated from Colombo Law College and practised law in Tangalle, Sri Lanka, from 1977 to 1994.

    Also Read | Sri Lanka economic crisis: Long queue at pumps, no electricity, more

    Rajapaksa was elected President of the SLFP for the first time in 2005. During his first tenure, which ended in 2010, he was noted for his efforts to defeat the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), which were defeated in May 2009. He was elected president in 2010, and his second term ended in 2015.

    Rajapaksa, who was accused of corruption in both prior campaigns, lost the 2015 presidential race to his old ally Maithripala Sirisena. Between December 2018 to November 2019, he was the head of the opposition Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).

    Rajapaksa became Prime Minister in 2019 after his brother, former Defence Secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa, won the presidential election.

    Also Read | Every minute on streets deprives Sri Lanka of dollars, says PM Rajapaksa

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Its been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz - adt

    It's been nice knowing ya: Elon Musk's tweet over his mysterious death creates buzz

    Watch A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls gcw

    Watch: A coin toss decides fate of the candidates in UK local body polls

    Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday, Top updates

    Ukraine war: G-7 leaders to meet Ukraine's Zelenskyy virtually on Sunday | Top updates

    Pakistans ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video - gps

    Pakistan's ex-prime minister Imran Khan compares himself to a donkey; watch viral video

    Recent Stories

    Regret it, but best possible decision: IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

    'Regret it, but best possible decision': IndiGo CEO on barring specially-abled teen from flight

    Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch - gps

    Leopard attacks forest team during rescue operation; watch

    Dont eat Shawarma it is not part of Indian cuisine Tamil Nadu Health Minister gcw

    Don't eat Shawarma, it is not part of Indian cuisine: TN Health Minister

    Sri Lanka economic crisis Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns gcw

    Sri Lanka economic crisis: Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

    Rihanna abuse look was compared to Amber Heard done by Johnny Depp RBA

    Rihanna’s abuse look was compared to Amber Heard’s done by Johnny Depp; here's what netizens say

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon
    AAP in power Khalistani activities have surged in Punjab BJP gcw

    On Khalistan flag incident in Himachal, BJP takes sharp dig at Kejriwal's AAP

    Video Icon
    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Gyanvapi mosque survey blocked; commission returns

    Video Icon
    Watch Tornado hits Assam's Barpeta district

    WATCH: Tornado hits Assam’s Barpeta district

    Video Icon
    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yields Rs 17 crore in cash

    ED raids on IAS officer Pooja Singhal in Jharkhand yield Rs 17 crore in cash

    Video Icon