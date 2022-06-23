Afghanistan quake: Over 1000 feared dead, Afghans cry out for help

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Taliban regime has sought international community's assistance a day after over 1000 people were feared to be killed and at least 1500 injured in a devastating 6.1 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan. 

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    It must be mentioned that Afghanistan is prone to earthquakes since the country lies in a tectonically-active region, over a number of fault lines that includes the Chaman fault, the Hari Rud fault, the Central Badakhshan fault and the Darvaz fault.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    The number of people who are buried under the rubble of mud-built homes is yet not known. Among the areas that has been hit by the quake included south eastern Paktika province. 

    Let's take a look at the latest updates: 

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    * Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid took to Twitter to inform that eight trucks of food and other necessities from Pakistan had arrived in Paktika. Further, two aircraft with humanitarian aid from Iran and another from Qatar had also arrived.

    * The global agencies like the United Nations are facing tough challenges due to incessant rains that has been hampering the rescue efforts. It could not make available the emergency shelter and food aid.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    * Reports suggest that it was the deadliest earthquake in two decades. The earthquake hit about 44km from the city of Khost and tremors were also felt in Pakistan and India.

    * Ever since the Taliban regained control in the war-torn country in August 2021, this is for the first that the country has been facing a humanitarian and economic crisis of this level.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    * United Nations chief António Guterres said the agency has 'fully mobilized' over the disaster. Teams of medical professionals, medical supplies, food, and emergency shelters have been despatched to the quake-hit areas. The Taliban leadership have asked for larger assistance citing it is worst-ever earthquake in decades.

    * According to local news, the Taliban government has allocated 1 billion afghanis (Rs 87.53 crore) to help the affected population. 

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    * EMSC, the European seismological agency stated that the earthquakes tremors were felt over 500 kilometres by 119 million people across Afghanistan, Pakistan and India.

    * Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed shock on it and said, 'Deeply saddened at the news of the devastating earthquake in Afghanistan today. My deepest condolences on loss of precious lives.'

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    “India stands by the people of Afghanistan in their difficult times and is ready to provide all possible disaster relief material at the earliest,” he added.

    The United States State Department said it was not aware of any request for American assistance from Afghanistan's Taliban government.

    Image Courtesy: Ministry of National Defense, Afghanistan

    As per the UN report, more than 7,000 people were killed in earthquakes in Afghanistan in last 10 years.

