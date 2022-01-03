  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    India records 33,750 new COVID cases, Omicron tally stands at 1,700

    First Published Jan 3, 2022, 10:28 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    According to the government, 1,700 people have been infected with Omicron, which has spread to 23 states. With 510 instances, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi with 351.

    India records 33750 new COVID cases Omicron tally stands at 1700 gcw

    In the previous 24 hours, India recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the government, 1,700 people have been infected with Omicron, which has spread to 23 states. With 510 instances, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi with 351.


    According to the government, the country has also recovered 10,849 people in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload is at 1,45,582. This accounts for less than 1% of total instances, now at 0.42 %. There have been 3,42,95,407 recoveries in all. The recovery rate in India is now at 98.20 per cent.

    India records 33750 new COVID cases Omicron tally stands at 1700 gcw

    Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as of 7 a.m. today, according to preliminary reports. While testing capacity has been increased across the country, the weekly positive rate is now 1.68 per cent, and the daily positivity rate is 3.84 per cent. So far, 68.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been done in India.

    India records 33750 new COVID cases Omicron tally stands at 1700 gcw

    Meanwhile, COVID vaccination for teenagers aged 15 to 18 started today. The Union Health Ministry had declared that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be given to eligible youngsters in two doses 28 days apart. As the number of Covid cases rose, containment zones expanded, and state governments pondered further measures despite rare severe illness cases. In Delhi, there were 3,194 new Covid-19 cases, whereas, in Mumbai, there were 8,063 new Covid-19 cases.

    Also Read | As COVID cases rise, nationwide vaccination for children begins today

    India records 33750 new COVID cases Omicron tally stands at 1700 gcw

    To prepare for a likely increase in COVID-19 cases, the Centre has recommended all states and union territories begin establishing temporary hospitals and forming special teams to monitor patients in home isolation. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan noted that it is vital to re-emphasize the need of swift and speedy health facility upgrades in all states and UTs.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family - ADT

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family

    As COVID cases rise nationwide vaccination for children begins today gcw

    As COVID cases rise, nationwide vaccination for children begins today

    Supreme Court to revert to virtual hearings from January 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases-dnm

    Supreme Court to revert to virtual hearings from January 3 amid rising COVID-19 cases

    Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for various developmental projects on Jan 4-dnm

    Manipur Election 2022: PM Modi to inaugurate, lay foundation stone for various developmental projects on Jan 4

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases - ADT

    Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya holds review meeting over rising COVID-19 cases

    Recent Stories

    Over 4000 flights cancelled worldwide more than half in United States amid rise in COVID cases gcw

    Over 4,000 flights cancelled worldwide, more than half in United States amid rise in COVID cases

    UPI payment fraud Heres how you can secure your transactions gcw

    UPI payment fraud: Here's how you can secure your transactions

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family - ADT

    Assam CM announces special holiday to government employees to spend time with family

    From The Batman to Doctor Strange in the Madness of Multiverse Thor Love and Thunder 13 films you should watch out for drb

    'The Batman' to Doctor Strange', 'Thor: Love and Thunder'; 13 films you should watch out for this year

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal gcw

    Pakistan reaps its first-ever ginger harvest in Chakwal

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: CFC needs to be mentally strong and develop a winning mentality - Bozidar Bandovic

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon