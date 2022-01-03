India records 33,750 new COVID cases, Omicron tally stands at 1,700

According to the government, 1,700 people have been infected with Omicron, which has spread to 23 states. With 510 instances, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi with 351.

In the previous 24 hours, India recorded 33,750 new COVID-19 cases and 123 fatalities, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. According to the government, 1,700 people have been infected with Omicron, which has spread to 23 states. With 510 instances, Maharashtra is the worst-affected state, followed by Delhi with 351.

According to the government, the country has also recovered 10,849 people in the last 24 hours. The country's active caseload is at 1,45,582. This accounts for less than 1% of total instances, now at 0.42 %. There have been 3,42,95,407 recoveries in all. The recovery rate in India is now at 98.20 per cent.

Meanwhile, with the administration of 23,30,706 vaccine doses in the previous 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage surpassed 145.68 Crore (1,45,68,89,306) as of 7 a.m. today, according to preliminary reports. While testing capacity has been increased across the country, the weekly positive rate is now 1.68 per cent, and the daily positivity rate is 3.84 per cent. So far, 68.09 crore COVID-19 tests have been done in India.

Meanwhile, COVID vaccination for teenagers aged 15 to 18 started today. The Union Health Ministry had declared that Bharat Biotech's Covaxin would be given to eligible youngsters in two doses 28 days apart. As the number of Covid cases rose, containment zones expanded, and state governments pondered further measures despite rare severe illness cases. In Delhi, there were 3,194 new Covid-19 cases, whereas, in Mumbai, there were 8,063 new Covid-19 cases. Also Read | As COVID cases rise, nationwide vaccination for children begins today