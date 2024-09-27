Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp AI Doctor: Instant health assistance via chat

    Feeling unwell? No need to rush to the doctor just yet! WhatsApp's new AI Doctor feature lets you consult an AI-powered doctor directly through the app. Simply chat with the AI Doctor, describe your symptoms, and receive personalized advice based on your condition. This revolutionary feature is changing how we approach healthcare. Read on to discover more.

    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 3:30 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 3:30 PM IST

    AI's Impact in 2024

    Artificial Intelligence (AI) is making a significant impact in 2024, transforming various aspects of our lives. From software to industries, customer support to education, AI is being widely adopted. However, experts believe that AI cannot replace certain fields, including creative arts, humanities, research, the legal system, and the medical sector.

    AI in Various Sectors

    AI is being utilized in various sectors like software, industries, customer support, and education. However, experts believe AI cannot replace fields like creative arts, humanities, research, legal systems, and the medical sector.

    Introducing AI Doctor

    AI is now influencing the medical field with WhatsApp's AI Doctor feature. This feature allows users to receive diagnoses and medical advice directly through the app. To use it, save the number '8738030604' on your phone.

    Using AI Doctor on WhatsApp

    Save '8738030604' as AI Doctor on WhatsApp. Open the chat and type 'Hi'. Follow the prompts and describe your health concerns. You can also send voice notes or photos of symptoms. The AI Doctor provides advice, medication suggestions, and can analyze lab reports.

