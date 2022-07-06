Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE SummerSlam 2022: Lesnar vs Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?

    First Published Jul 6, 2022, 6:23 PM IST

    WWE SummerSlam 2022 will see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Meanwhile, here is the potential favourite to win the clash.

    Image credit: Getty

    World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is gearing up for its biggest summer party in the form of the Summer Slam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV), which happens at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesee on July 30. The event would be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between reigning champion Roman Reigns and former World Champion Brock Lesnar. The clash will be a Last Man Standing match, where the opponent must respond to be standing on both feet by the referee's count of ten. Meanwhile, here we present the potential favourite to win the bout.

    The two renewed their rivalry at WrestleMania 38 after Lesnar won the Royal Rumble earlier this year. While Lesnar went on to win the WWE Championship a month before WrestleMania, Reigns defeated him at the Showcase of Immortals to unify both World Championship titles. Meanwhile, Reigns has been the Universal Champion for nearly two years now.

    ALSO READ: WWE SummerSlam 2022 - Potential spoiler on match involving Seth Rollins

    Image credit: Getty

    Regarding the favourites to win this contest, according to BetOnline, the odds are heavily in favour of Reigns compared to Lesnar. It seems like WWE is hell-bent on making Reigns the ultimate powerhouse and top guy of WWE currently, while the third loss for Lesnar would seriously hit his credibility in terms of his WWE future.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    While fans are unhappy with WWE booking another title match between Lesnar and Reigns, it has been reported that former champion Randy Orton was scheduled to be Reigns' opponent for SummerSlam. However, his injury forced WWE to change plans, with Lesnar being the next top guy who could genuinely sell the PPV.

