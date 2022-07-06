WWE SummerSlam 2022: Lesnar vs Reigns - Who will win Undisputed Universal Championship?

WWE SummerSlam 2022 will see Brock Lesnar take on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship. Meanwhile, here is the potential favourite to win the clash.

Image credit: Getty

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) is gearing up for its biggest summer party in the form of the Summer Slam 2022 pay-per-view (PPV), which happens at the Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennesee on July 30. The event would be headlined by the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match between reigning champion Roman Reigns and former World Champion Brock Lesnar. The clash will be a Last Man Standing match, where the opponent must respond to be standing on both feet by the referee's count of ten. Meanwhile, here we present the potential favourite to win the bout.

Image credit: Getty

Regarding the favourites to win this contest, according to BetOnline, the odds are heavily in favour of Reigns compared to Lesnar. It seems like WWE is hell-bent on making Reigns the ultimate powerhouse and top guy of WWE currently, while the third loss for Lesnar would seriously hit his credibility in terms of his WWE future.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons