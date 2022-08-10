Robert Lewandowski does not want Barcelona vs Bayern Munich in Champions League

Barcelona's new No.9 Robert Lewandowski has admitted that facing former club Bayern Munich in the Champions League group stages would be a 'weird feeling'.

Iconic Polish striker Robert Lewandowski's move from Bayern Munich to Barcelona remains one of the blockbuster transfers of the summer. Since moving to Camp Nou, the 33-year-old has not held back his appreciation for his time with the Bavarians. However, Lewandowski has admitted that facing his former club in the Champions League 2022-23 Group stages would be a 'weird feeling'.

"No! It doesn't have to be in the group stage. That's too early, and it would be a weird feeling for me," Lewandowski told Sport Bild in Germany. "My wish for the draw is: please not the ball with Bayern." The draw for the Champions League group stages will take place on August 25.

Nevertheless, a clash between Bayern Munich vs Barcelona can still occur, and Lewandowski could only hope for a cordial welcome upon his return to the Allianz Arena. "I don't know. I hope [I'm received] positively. I'll only have positive memories from my time at Bayern. My story with FC Bayern will always remain in my heart," he added.

For Barcelona, Lewandowski is a significant acquisition. The Polish striker has established himself as one of the most potent forwards in the European game after scoring 344 goals in 375 games for Bayern Munich. In La Liga, he is expected to achieve more goals.

