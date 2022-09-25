Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Nations League: Deschamps wary of Dembele's calf injury ahead of France's clash against Denmark

    France is set to take on Denmark on Sunday in the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League. Meanwhile, Ousmane Dembele is nursing a cal injury and will likely miss out on Sunday, worrying Didier Deschamps.

    Reigning world champion France will be facing off against Denmark in their UEFA Nations League (UNL) 2022-23 clash at the Parken Stadium in Copenhagen on Sunday. However, the game could see the French head coach Didier Deschamps come up with quite some changes in the playing XI. Also, winger Ousmane Dembele is unlikely to feature in the match since he has suffered a calf injury, while the boss would not like to risk him anytime soon to keep him fresh for the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar in November. Also, The Blues would desperately look for a win, as it would allow them to avoid relegation.

    During the pre-match presser, Deschamps reported, "Ousmane felt discomfort in a calf and will train separately. We will review it after the session. I will make changes, but I won't decide tonight. I will wait for the medical return and the feelings of the players. There will be changes, but I won't tell you how many."

    ALSO READ: Of blood, sweat and cheers - Ronaldo sends strong message after Portugal's 'important win' over Czech Republic

    "The only advantage is for players who are there and will have the possibility of starting or coming on. I'm not going to get any particular benefit from it otherwise. In Qatar, it will be another game, but the teams will know each other well, that's true," added Deschamps, reports Fotmob.

    Also, Alphonse Areola is likely to be at the goalline for France on Sunday, who has been impressive for West Ham United this season. "He will start. I see goalkeepers starting in the national team and not in the club. Alphonse has been more or less a starter. Every time he plays, he performs well. Alphonse is there because he has quality," Deschamps concluded.

