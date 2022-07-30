'Sunday, the king plays' - Cristiano Ronaldo confirms his return date for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo remains determined to leave Manchester United. However, he has seemingly confirmed his intention to play the club's pre-season game on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.

Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in a saga that has left his future with English giants Manchester United uncertain. He is reportedly looking for a way out of the club due to the lack of UEFA Champions League (UCL) football this season, besides its unsatisfying activity in the transfer market. While he has also held face-to-face talks with United's top officials, including new head coach Erik ten Hag, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, things are yet to fall in place. Consequently, he has also missed out on the Red Devils pre-season tour. Nevertheless, it seems like he will play a game for United before the season gets underway or before leaving.

Regardless, on Sunday, United will be back to Manchester, where ten Hag will be making his Old Trafford debut in the final pre-season game against another Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano. In the meantime, on Friday, Ronaldo commented on a fan post on Instagram, hinting that he would play on Sunday, as his remark read, "Sunday, the king plays."

