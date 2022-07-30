Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Sunday, the king plays' - Cristiano Ronaldo confirms his return date for Manchester United

    First Published Jul 30, 2022, 11:35 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo remains determined to leave Manchester United. However, he has seemingly confirmed his intention to play the club's pre-season game on Sunday against Rayo Vallecano.

    Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo has been involved in a saga that has left his future with English giants Manchester United uncertain. He is reportedly looking for a way out of the club due to the lack of UEFA Champions League (UCL) football this season, besides its unsatisfying activity in the transfer market. While he has also held face-to-face talks with United's top officials, including new head coach Erik ten Hag, along with his agent Jorge Mendes, things are yet to fall in place. Consequently, he has also missed out on the Red Devils pre-season tour. Nevertheless, it seems like he will play a game for United before the season gets underway or before leaving.

    United has travelled to Norway, where it will face Spanish giants Atletico Madrid at the Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo on Saturday. Interestingly, Ronaldo was linked to a move to Los Colchoneros after Mendes reportedly offered him to the club. However, the club has publicly turned down the opportunity to sign the Portuguese.

    Regardless, on Sunday, United will be back to Manchester, where ten Hag will be making his Old Trafford debut in the final pre-season game against another Spanish outfit Rayo Vallecano. In the meantime, on Friday, Ronaldo commented on a fan post on Instagram, hinting that he would play on Sunday, as his remark read, "Sunday, the king plays."

    Yet, it remains to be seen if Sunday's game for United will be Ronaldo's last in the famous red jersey. A week later, on August 7, United will get its season officially underway with the English Premier League (EPL) clash against Brighton and Hive Albion at Old Trafford. While the Portuguese does not seem to have many suitors, the Red Devils also contemplate loaning him to a UCL-playing club for a season and triggering his contract extension for next season. While United maintains he is not for sale, reports also suggest that Mendes offered the option of terminating his contract with the club, making him a free agent and choosing the club of his choice.

