    Saina Nehwal decides against participating in Commonwealth Games, Asian Games selection trials

    First Published Apr 12, 2022, 2:34 PM IST

    Saina Nehwal is a former world number one shuttler from India. However, she has decided against participating in the selection trials for the upcoming Commonwealth Games and Asian Games.

    Image credit: Getty

    Indian shuttler Saina Nehwal has decided against participating in the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games (CWG) and Asian Games (AG), slated to be held this year. The former world number one informed the Badminton Association of India (BAI) regarding her decision not to play the CWG, AG and the Thomas and Uber Cup. While CWG will have ten players across genders, the remaining two will have 20 across the same.

    Image credit: Getty

    Notably, the trials happen to be the only tournament to select the participants for the three tournaments. As per BAI, the top 15 ranked players will earn a direct entry into the competition, while the ones ranked between 16-50 will have to play the trials between April 15-20, reports PTI. Currently, Saina has slipped to the ranking of 25th in the BWF Singles.

    Image credit: Getty

    The 32-year-old Saina is a two-time CWG gold medallist and a one-time Olympic bronze medalist. However, she has been plagued by injuries of late, as she suffered a severe knee injury before the 2016 Rio Olympics. Last year, she hurt her groin during the Thomas & Uber Cup Final in Aarhus, while another knee injury forced her to withdraw from the French Open this year during her first-round match.

    Image credit: Getty

    Saina lost in the second round of the India Open earlier this year to Malvika Bansod. She participated in the German Open, All England and Swiss Open, failing to march beyond the second round. In 2021, she reached the semis of the Orleans Masters Super 100 and the quarters of the Barcelona Spain Masters Super 300, besides reaching the quarters of the Malaysia Masters in 2020.

