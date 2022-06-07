Robert Lewandowski: 'Want to leave Bayern Munich to seek new emotions in my life'

Robert Lewandowski is eager to leave Bayern Munich, with Barcelona in his sights. Meanwhile, he has explained the reason for leaving the German champion.

It happens to be an astounding case for Polish striker Robert Lewandowski, who seems to be hell-bent on leaving German champion Bayern Munich. At the same time, he has somehow been tempted to join Spanish giants Barcelona. Since joining the Bavarians in 2014, Lewandowski has been nothing short of a sensation for the side, hammering 344 goals in 375 matches across competitions, winning the Bundesliga each time across seasons, and the UEFA Champions League (UCL) and the FIFA Club World Cup once each. Besides, he also won The Best FIFA Men's Player award on two occasions.

While fans wonder what could be the reason for Lewandowski's determination to leave Bayern, the Polish has explained to Onet Sport, saying, "Something has died in me. I want to leave Bayern to seek new emotions in my life. They didn't want to listen to me until the end. Something inside me went out. And it is impossible to get over it. Even if you want to be professional, you can't make up for it." ALSO READ: Polish icon Lewandowski impressed with compatriot Swiatek's French Open glory

"If you have been in the club for so many years, you were always ready, you were available, despite the injuries and pain, you gave your best. It will be best to find a good solution for both sides and not look for a wrong decision. It does not make sense. Not after this time. I would understand if I had been playing here for 2-4 years, but after such a successful path and readiness and support on my part, loyalty and respect are probably more important than business," added Lewandowski.

