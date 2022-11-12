Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany to Uruguay - A look at the 5 underdog sides to watch out

    First Published Nov 12, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Qatar from November 20. While the top five title contenders have already been chalked out, we also look at the five underdogs to watch out for.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 2022 FIFA World Cup is happening in Qatar, with the event all set to get underway on November 20. It is a winter World Cup, unlike the usual summer ones, given the hot and humid conditions of the desert areas in the Gulf nation. Meanwhile, the title contenders were already chalked out by us. But, a few sides are being considered the underdogs and could spring up a surprise. On the same note, we look at the five so-called underdogs of the event this term.

    Germany
    The four-time world champion is surprisingly not the title favourite this time, considering how its performance has diminished since Joachim Low stepped down as the head coach. However, current boss Hansi Flick is not a mediocre manager and is expected to begin a revolution with the side since taking over the role last year. Although the revolution is yet to get underway, what a great way to start it would be with the WC conquest.

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Netherlands
    The Dutch have done a great job qualifying for the tournament this time, having missed out on the last time in Russia in 2018. With Louis van Gaal back to guide the side, having last done so during the 2014 edition in Brazil, it is expected to put on a show, thanks to his veteran experience with the side. Also, striker Memphis Depay and defender Virgil van Dijk are expected to play critical roles.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Portugal
    The team with a modern-day GOAT in the side in the form of the sensational Cristiano Ronaldo is not the title favourite. However, it would be criminal to entirely rule out the 2016 European champion and a UEFA Nations League winner. The likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva would form the pillar of the side, while Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo would be beneficial too. Manager Fernando Santos has affirmed that he would star CR7 in every game despite his turbulent form with English giants Manchester United.

    ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - CAN ENG'S CONQUEST INSPIRE ITS FOOTBALL SIDE TO WIN QATAR WORLD CUP? BUTTLER REMARKS

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Denmark
    No way the Dynamite is a top team in world football. However, the one thing that cannot be ruled out is its world-class midfielder Christian Eriksen. Also, the side is coached similarly to a top club, thanks to Kasper Hjulmand, who did a commendable job guiding the side into the UEFA EURO 2020 semis last year. The gang possesses verticality and assertiveness and can challenge any top side on any given day.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Uruguay
    The Latin American nations are the favourites to win this term due to Qatar's hot and humid conditions. However, Uruguay, surprisingly, is not a favourite. Nonetheless, given the guardianship of top players like midfielders Federico Valverde and Rodrigo Bentancur, along with striker Darwin Nunez, Luis Suarez and Edinson Cavani, they form a great side. Diego Alonso has thrust balance into the team, while defenders Jose Maria Gimenez, Ronald Araujo and Matias Oliveira are to play critical roles. Thus, don't rule it out just yet.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Indian super league 2022-23: Cleiton Silva helps East Bengal win 1-0 as Bengaluru FC suffers 3rd straight loss-ayh

    ISL 2022-23: Cleiton Silva helps East Bengal win 1-0 as Bengaluru FC suffers 3rd straight loss

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to gather pace as Chennaiyin FC aim for consistency snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC look to gather pace as Chennaiyin FC aim for consistency

    football Zidane could replace Deschamps if France fails to reach Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals snt

    Zidane could replace Deschamps if France fails to reach Qatar World Cup 2022 semifinals?

    football Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why mahsa amini snt

    Ex-FIFA boss Sepp Blatter wants Iran to be excluded from Qatar World Cup 2022; here's why

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Erik Ten Hag unhappy with Alejandro Garnacho potential inclusion in Argentina squad?-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Why is Ten Hag unhappy with Garnacho's potential inclusion in Argentina squad?

    Recent Stories

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome baby girl drb

    Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover welcome baby girl: reports

    Brahmastra Part Two Dev Will Ayan Mukerji film be inspired by SS Rajamouli Bahubali 2 drb

    Brahmastra Part Two: Dev: Will Ayan Mukerji's film be inspired by SS Rajamouli’s ‘Bahubali 2’?

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join BJP any day now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot AJR

    Conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar will join BJP any day now: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal takes potshot

    7 signs that show you have an emotional connection with your partner sur

    7 signs that show you have an emotional connection with your partner

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can England conquest inspire its football side to win Qatar World Cup? Jos Buttler remarks-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Can ENG's conquest inspire its football side to win Qatar World Cup? Buttler remarks

    Recent Videos

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    India and France wrap up Exercise Garuda-VII air exercise

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Abdul Shaikh, Tathagata Bhowmik and Druv Kent

    Video Icon
    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    PM Modi breaks protocol in Bengaluru, gets off his car at traffic signal to greet supporters

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022 semis, IND vs ENG, India vs England: Rahul Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Dravid admits English players utilised BBL experience to the fullest

    Video Icon
    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    PM Modi flags off south India's first Vande Bharat Express and 'Bharat Gaurav Kashi Darshan' trains

    Video Icon