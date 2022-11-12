Qatar World Cup 2022: Germany to Uruguay - A look at the 5 underdog sides to watch out

FIFA World Cup 2022 is all set to get underway in Qatar from November 20. While the top five title contenders have already been chalked out, we also look at the five underdogs to watch out for.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is happening in Qatar, with the event all set to get underway on November 20. It is a winter World Cup, unlike the usual summer ones, given the hot and humid conditions of the desert areas in the Gulf nation. Meanwhile, the title contenders were already chalked out by us. But, a few sides are being considered the underdogs and could spring up a surprise. On the same note, we look at the five so-called underdogs of the event this term. Germany

The four-time world champion is surprisingly not the title favourite this time, considering how its performance has diminished since Joachim Low stepped down as the head coach. However, current boss Hansi Flick is not a mediocre manager and is expected to begin a revolution with the side since taking over the role last year. Although the revolution is yet to get underway, what a great way to start it would be with the WC conquest. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Netherlands

The Dutch have done a great job qualifying for the tournament this time, having missed out on the last time in Russia in 2018. With Louis van Gaal back to guide the side, having last done so during the 2014 edition in Brazil, it is expected to put on a show, thanks to his veteran experience with the side. Also, striker Memphis Depay and defender Virgil van Dijk are expected to play critical roles.

Portugal

The team with a modern-day GOAT in the side in the form of the sensational Cristiano Ronaldo is not the title favourite. However, it would be criminal to entirely rule out the 2016 European champion and a UEFA Nations League winner. The likes of Ruben Dias, Joao Cancelo and Bernardo Silva would form the pillar of the side, while Rafael Leao, Bruno Fernandes and Ronaldo would be beneficial too. Manager Fernando Santos has affirmed that he would star CR7 in every game despite his turbulent form with English giants Manchester United. ALSO READ: ICC T20 WORLD CUP 2022 - CAN ENG'S CONQUEST INSPIRE ITS FOOTBALL SIDE TO WIN QATAR WORLD CUP? BUTTLER REMARKS

Denmark

No way the Dynamite is a top team in world football. However, the one thing that cannot be ruled out is its world-class midfielder Christian Eriksen. Also, the side is coached similarly to a top club, thanks to Kasper Hjulmand, who did a commendable job guiding the side into the UEFA EURO 2020 semis last year. The gang possesses verticality and assertiveness and can challenge any top side on any given day.

