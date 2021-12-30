Olympic gold-medallist Neeraj Chopra aims to be the world's best javelin thrower by breaching the 90m mark

Neeraj Chopra won gold in the javelin throw during the Tokyo Olympics. However, he still does not consider himself the best thrower in the world. But, here's how he can feel so.

Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra made the nation proud a few months back. During the Tokyo Olympics, he won the gold medal, becoming only the second Indian to win the medal of the colour and the first to win an athletics medal at the global event. However, does Neeraj consider himself the world's best thrower despite the Olympic success?

While Chopra threw a distance of 87.58 metres in Tokyo, his personal best throw happens to be 88.07m. However, to consider himself as one of the best, Chopra has set himself the benchmark of 90m. During a recent media interaction, he revealed that he was close to the mark and would get there soon, reports PTI.

But, Chopra is not too worried about it and asserted that there is no pressure on him to breach the mark or everything goes haywire. He revealed that he is just short of a couple of metres but clarified that it is not too less and would not be impossible to achieve, given that his training has been going great.

As for his technique, Chopra assured that there had been no significant change. Besides, he is also working on developing explosive strength, core strength and speed, which would allow him to cover up the distance short. While he affirmed again that the barrier is low, he would aim to breach the mark in 2022.