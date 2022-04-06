Paul Pogba willing to wait for Juventus despite PSG contract offer - Reports

Paul Pogba has reportedly received an offer from PSG. However, he is supposedly waiting to get a clear picture of the Juventus situation before leaving Manchester United.

French midfielder Paul Pogba is unsettled at Manchester United. Although he has won a couple of titles at Old Trafford since 2016, he has been struggling to make an impact of late, besides being frustrated at the lack of success, as the club has endured five straight trophy-less seasons. As he has been linked to a move away, French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have offered him a contract while waiting out on Italian giants Juventus.

Juventus is likely to part ways with Paulo Dybala, whose contract ends in June, while it is looking to replace him with the 29-year-old Pogba. The Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri will be delighted to reunite with his former midfielder, with whom he won numerous titles in Turin. However, considering the Frenchman's recent struggles at Old Trafford, along with Juventus's thoughts on lowering the wage bill, Pogba's salary might go against the club's visions.

