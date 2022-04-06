Paul Pogba willing to wait for Juventus despite PSG contract offer - Reports

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Apr 6, 2022, 5:40 PM IST

    Paul Pogba has reportedly received an offer from PSG. However, he is supposedly waiting to get a clear picture of the Juventus situation before leaving Manchester United.

    French midfielder Paul Pogba is unsettled at Manchester United. Although he has won a couple of titles at Old Trafford since 2016, he has been struggling to make an impact of late, besides being frustrated at the lack of success, as the club has endured five straight trophy-less seasons. As he has been linked to a move away, French giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have offered him a contract while waiting out on Italian giants Juventus.

    As per Tuttosport, Pogba has put his negotiations with PSG on hold as he awaits a clear picture of the Juventus scenario. His contract at United runs out at the end of the season, effectively making him a free agent. He has long expressed his desire to move back to Turin, where he attained considerable success.

    Juventus is likely to part ways with Paulo Dybala, whose contract ends in June, while it is looking to replace him with the 29-year-old Pogba. The Bianconeri head coach Massimiliano Allegri will be delighted to reunite with his former midfielder, with whom he won numerous titles in Turin. However, considering the Frenchman's recent struggles at Old Trafford, along with Juventus's thoughts on lowering the wage bill, Pogba's salary might go against the club's visions.

    Considering Pogba's stint with Juventus, he joined the club in 2012 from United and played there until 2016. He scored 34 goals in 178 matches across competitions, besides winning eight domestic titles, including four Serie A titles. As for the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner, he has 73 club goals in 408 games across tournaments.

