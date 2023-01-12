Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, venues, dates and timing, where to watch, tickets information and more
Hockey World Cup 2023 will start on Friday in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. Ahead of the same, look at the schedule, venues, dates and timing, along with where to watch details and ticketing information.
Image credit: Getty
The Indian sporting fraternity will be in the hockey fever for the next couple of weeks as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup is all set to get started on Friday in Odisha, with Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela being the two venues for the beautiful event. Belgium is the defending champion, having won its maiden title during the 2018 edition in Bhubaneshwar. As for the hosts, they would be desperate to lay their hands on the coveted title again, having won it the only time back in 1975. The contemporary 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal success will play a driving role for the Men in Blue while we present the schedule, venues, dates and timing, along with where to watch details, ticketing information and other competition details.
Image credit: Getty
Hockey World Cup 2023 venues:
There are only two venues for the tournament: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The capacity of the stadiums is 15,000 and 20,000, respectively.
ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-pop band Blackswan & others dazzle at opening ceremony
Image credit: Getty
Hockey World Cup 2023 groups:
Group A: Argentina, Australia, France and South Africa
Group B: Belgium, Germany, Japan and Korea
Group C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands and New Zealand
Group D: England, India, Spain and Wales
Image credit: Getty
Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets information:
Tickets will be available online on Paytm Insider.
Tickets for India contests
₹500 for the West Stands
₹400 for the East Stands
₹200 for the North and South Stands
Tickets for non-India matches
₹500 for the West Stands
₹200 for the East Stands
₹100 for the North and South Stands
ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Pakistan great Hassan Sardar believes current Indian side is way mature than past teams
Image credit: Getty
Hockey World Cup 2023 where to watch
The competition would be telecasted by Star Sports in English and across its other regional language channels, while the feed would also be aired in High Definition (HD). As for the live streaming of the tournament, it would be available on Hotstar.
Image credit: Getty
|Fixture
|Stage
|Date
|Time (IST)
|Venue
|Argentina vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|January 13
|1:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Australia vs France
|Group Stage
|January 13
|3:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|England vs Wales
|Group Stage
|January 13
|5:00 PM
|Rourkela
|India vs Spain
|Group Stage
|January 13
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|New Zealand vs Chile
|Group Stage
|January 14
|1:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Netherlands vs Malaysia
|Group Stage
|January 14
|3:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Belgium vs Korea
|Group Stage
|January 14
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Germany vs Japan
|Group Stage
|January 14
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Spain vs Wales
|Group Stage
|January 15
|5:00 PM
|Rourkela
|England vs India
|Group Stage
|January 15
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Malaysia vs Chile
|Group Stage
|January 16
|1:00 PM
|Rourkela
|New Zealand vs Netherlands
|Group Stage
|January 16
|3:00 PM
|Rourkela
|France vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|January 16
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Argentina vs Australia
|Group Stage
|January 16
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Korea vs Japan
|Group Stage
|January 17
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Germany vs Belgium
|Group Stage
|January 17
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Malaysia vs New Zealand
|Group Stage
|January 19
|1:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Netherlands vs Chile
|Group Stage
|January 19
|3:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Spain vs England
|Group Stage
|January 19
|5:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|India vs Wales
|Group Stage
|January 19
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Australia vs South Africa
|Group Stage
|January 20
|1:00 PM
|Rourkela
|France vs Argentina
|Group Stage
|January 20
|3:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Belgium vs Japan
|Group Stage
|January 20
|5:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Korea vs Germany
|Group Stage
|January 20
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D
|Crossover
|January 22
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C
|Crossover
|January 22
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B
|Crossover
|January 23
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A
|Crossover
|January 23
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|1st Pool A vs Winner CO1
|Quarterfinal
|January 24
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|1st Pool B vs Winner CO2
|Quarterfinal
|January 24
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|1st Pool C vs Winner CO3
|Quarterfinal
|January 25
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|1st Pool D vs Winner CO4
|Quarterfinal
|January 25
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|4th Pool A vs Loser CO1
|9-16 Place
|January 26
|11:30 AM
|Rourkela
|4th Pool B vs Loser CO2
|9-16 Place
|January 26
|2:00 PM
|Rourkela
|4th Pool C vs Loser CO3
|9-16 Place
|January 26
|4:30 PM
|Rourkela
|4th Pool D vs Loser CO4
|9-16 Place
|January 26
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4
|Semi-final
|January 27
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3
|Semi-final
|January 27
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Loser 9/16 1 vs Loser 9/16 2
|13-16 Place
|January 28
|11:30 AM
|Rourkela
|Loser 9/16 3 vs Loser 9/16 4
|13-16 Place
|January 28
|2:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Winner 9/16 1 vs Winner 9/16 2
|13-16 Place
|January 28
|4:30 PM
|Rourkela
|Winner 9/16 3 vs Winner 9/16 4
|13-16 Place
|January 28
|7:00 PM
|Rourkela
|Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2
|3rd Place Match
|January 29
|4:30 PM
|Bhubaneswar
|Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2
|Final
|January 29
|7:00 PM
|Bhubaneswar