Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, venues, dates and timing, where to watch, tickets information and more

Hockey World Cup 2023 will start on Friday in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. Ahead of the same, look at the schedule, venues, dates and timing, along with where to watch details and ticketing information.

The Indian sporting fraternity will be in the hockey fever for the next couple of weeks as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup is all set to get started on Friday in Odisha, with Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela being the two venues for the beautiful event. Belgium is the defending champion, having won its maiden title during the 2018 edition in Bhubaneshwar. As for the hosts, they would be desperate to lay their hands on the coveted title again, having won it the only time back in 1975. The contemporary 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal success will play a driving role for the Men in Blue while we present the schedule, venues, dates and timing, along with where to watch details, ticketing information and other competition details.

Hockey World Cup 2023 venues:

There are only two venues for the tournament: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The capacity of the stadiums is 15,000 and 20,000, respectively. ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, K-pop band Blackswan & others dazzle at opening ceremony

Hockey World Cup 2023 groups:

Group A: Argentina, Australia, France and South Africa

Group B: Belgium, Germany, Japan and Korea

Group C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands and New Zealand

Group D: England, India, Spain and Wales

Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets information:

Tickets will be available online on Paytm Insider. Tickets for India contests

₹500 for the West Stands

₹400 for the East Stands

₹200 for the North and South Stands Tickets for non-India matches

₹500 for the West Stands

₹200 for the East Stands

₹100 for the North and South Stands ALSO READ: Hockey World Cup 2023 - Pakistan great Hassan Sardar believes current Indian side is way mature than past teams

Hockey World Cup 2023 where to watch

The competition would be telecasted by Star Sports in English and across its other regional language channels, while the feed would also be aired in High Definition (HD). As for the live streaming of the tournament, it would be available on Hotstar.

