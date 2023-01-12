Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Hockey World Cup 2023: Schedule, venues, dates and timing, where to watch, tickets information and more

    First Published Jan 12, 2023, 4:17 PM IST

    Hockey World Cup 2023 will start on Friday in Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela. Ahead of the same, look at the schedule, venues, dates and timing, along with where to watch details and ticketing information.

    The Indian sporting fraternity will be in the hockey fever for the next couple of weeks as the 2023 FIH Hockey World Cup is all set to get started on Friday in Odisha, with Bhubaneshwar and Rourkela being the two venues for the beautiful event. Belgium is the defending champion, having won its maiden title during the 2018 edition in Bhubaneshwar. As for the hosts, they would be desperate to lay their hands on the coveted title again, having won it the only time back in 1975. The contemporary 2020 Tokyo Olympics bronze medal success will play a driving role for the Men in Blue while we present the schedule, venues, dates and timing, along with where to watch details, ticketing information and other competition details.

    Hockey World Cup 2023 venues:
    There are only two venues for the tournament: Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar and the new Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The capacity of the stadiums is 15,000 and 20,000, respectively.

    Hockey World Cup 2023 groups:
    Group A: Argentina, Australia, France and South Africa
    Group B: Belgium, Germany, Japan and Korea
    Group C: Chile, Malaysia, Netherlands and New Zealand
    Group D: England, India, Spain and Wales

    Hockey World Cup 2023 tickets information:
    Tickets will be available online on Paytm Insider.

    Tickets for India contests
    ₹500 for the West Stands
    ₹400 for the East Stands
    ₹200 for the North and South Stands

    Tickets for non-India matches
    ₹500 for the West Stands
    ₹200 for the East Stands
    ₹100 for the North and South Stands

    Hockey World Cup 2023 where to watch
    The competition would be telecasted by Star Sports in English and across its other regional language channels, while the feed would also be aired in High Definition (HD). As for the live streaming of the tournament, it would be available on Hotstar.

    Fixture Stage Date Time (IST) Venue
    Argentina vs South Africa Group Stage January 13 1:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Australia vs France Group Stage January 13 3:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    England vs Wales Group Stage January 13 5:00 PM Rourkela
    India vs Spain Group Stage January 13 7:00 PM Rourkela
    New Zealand vs Chile Group Stage January 14 1:00 PM Rourkela
    Netherlands vs Malaysia Group Stage January 14 3:00 PM Rourkela
    Belgium vs Korea Group Stage January 14 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Germany vs Japan Group Stage January 14 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Spain vs Wales Group Stage January 15 5:00 PM Rourkela
    England vs India Group Stage January 15 7:00 PM Rourkela
    Malaysia vs Chile Group Stage January 16 1:00 PM Rourkela
    New Zealand vs Netherlands Group Stage January 16 3:00 PM Rourkela
    France vs South Africa Group Stage January 16 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Argentina vs Australia Group Stage January 16 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Korea vs Japan Group Stage January 17 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Germany vs Belgium Group Stage January 17 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Malaysia vs New Zealand Group Stage January 19 1:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Netherlands vs Chile Group Stage January 19 3:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Spain vs England Group Stage January 19 5:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    India vs Wales Group Stage January 19 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Australia vs South Africa Group Stage January 20 1:00 PM Rourkela
    France vs Argentina Group Stage January 20 3:00 PM Rourkela
    Belgium vs Japan Group Stage January 20 5:00 PM Rourkela
    Korea vs Germany Group Stage January 20 7:00 PM Rourkela
    2nd Pool C vs 3rd Pool D Crossover January 22 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar
    2nd Pool D vs 3rd Pool C Crossover January 22 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    2nd Pool A vs 3rd Pool B Crossover January 23 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar
    2nd Pool B vs 3rd Pool A Crossover January 23 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    1st Pool A vs Winner CO1 Quarterfinal January 24 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar
    1st Pool B vs Winner CO2 Quarterfinal January 24 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    1st Pool C vs Winner CO3 Quarterfinal January 25 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar
    1st Pool D vs Winner CO4 Quarterfinal January 25 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    4th Pool A vs Loser CO1 9-16 Place January 26 11:30 AM Rourkela
    4th Pool B vs Loser CO2 9-16 Place January 26 2:00 PM Rourkela
    4th Pool C vs Loser CO3 9-16 Place January 26 4:30 PM Rourkela
    4th Pool D vs Loser CO4 9-16 Place January 26 7:00 PM Rourkela
    Winner QF1 vs Winner QF4 Semi-final January 27 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar
    Winner QF2 vs Winner QF3 Semi-final January 27 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
    Loser 9/16 1 vs Loser 9/16 2 13-16 Place January 28 11:30 AM Rourkela
    Loser 9/16 3 vs Loser 9/16 4 13-16 Place January 28 2:00 PM Rourkela
    Winner 9/16 1 vs Winner 9/16 2 13-16 Place January 28 4:30 PM Rourkela
    Winner 9/16 3 vs Winner 9/16 4 13-16 Place January 28 7:00 PM Rourkela
    Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 3rd Place Match January 29 4:30 PM Bhubaneswar
    Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 Final January 29 7:00 PM Bhubaneswar
