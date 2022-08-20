Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Have lived the most wonderful story' - Casemiro bids farewell to Madrid ahead of Man United move

    First Published Aug 20, 2022, 8:17 PM IST

    Casemiro is joining Manchester United from Real Madrid. On Saturday, he bid farewell to the Spanish champion on social media ahead of the move, terming his stint with Los Blancos as a "wonderful story".

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Brazilain defensive midfielder Casemiro is all set to move to English giants Manchester United from Spanish champion Real Madrid. The deal for the same was agreed in principle on Friday, as the Brazilian is currently reportedly undergoing his first round of medical in Manchester on Saturday. Although it is unlikely that he will be available for the club's big game on Monday against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, he will likely be in the stands for it. In the meantime, he has bid his farewell to Madrid by taking it to his social media handles.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Writing on his handles, Casemiro wrote, "I have lived the most wonderful story that I ever thought. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home. Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to give back to Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!"

    ALSO READ: It's official! Real Madrid's Casemiro set to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In reply, Casemiro's Madrid teammate Luka Modric wrote, "What a journey! We had a lot of fun, and we made history together. Will miss you, my friend." Also, the Brazilian's former Madrid teammate and current United defender Raphael Varane documented, "Many battles fought together with my warrior Case! Welcome to Manchester, amigo,"

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Casemiro joined Madrid in 203 and has since scored 31 goals in 336 matches across tournaments. Overall, he has 47 goals in 503 games. He has won 18 titles with the side. As for his accolades, he was included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season on a couple of and UEFA La Liga Team of the Season on one instance.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India; Twitter proud

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH VIDEO)-ayh

    Neeraj Chopra presents an intense workout regime; takes the internet by storm (WATCH)

    WWE world wrestling entertainment: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised-ayh

    WWE: Ronda Rousey arrested on SmackDown; social media surprised

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video - gps

    Sachin Tendulkar remembers his early days while visiting PYC Gymkhana in Pune; watch the video

    India vs Zimbabwe, IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction, where to watch live streaming and more-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, probables, prediction and more

    Recent Stories

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga pics inside drb

    Esha Gupta shows ample of cleavage in mauve lehenga; pics inside

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India against Zimbabwe; Twitter proud-ayh

    IND vs ZIM 2022, 2nd ODI: Thakur, Samson ensure unassailable 2-0 lead for India; Twitter proud

    Hotness alert Khushi Kapoor slays it in black cut out dress drb

    Hotness alert! Khushi Kapoor slays it in black cut-out dress

    Scotland museum returns seven ancient artefacts to India - adt

    Scotland museum returns seven ancient artefacts to India

    Jhulan Goswami to retire: Check out 5 facts you might not know about her-ayh

    Jhulan Goswami to retire: Check out 5 facts you might not know about her

    Recent Videos

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Cloudburst in Dehradun, swollen rivers wash away bridges

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Misshty, The Reasons, Catchy and Last Minute India

    Video Icon
    Call 9510001000 to make India number 1 Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids gcw

    'Call 9510001000 to make India number 1': Arvind Kejriwal amid CBI raids

    Video Icon
    india at 75 chunangat kunjikkavamma the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee snt

    India@75: Chunangat Kunjikkavamma, the only woman president of Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee

    Video Icon
    India at 75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician snt

    India@75: How Srinivasa Ramanujan became world's greatest mathematician

    Video Icon