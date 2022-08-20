'Have lived the most wonderful story' - Casemiro bids farewell to Madrid ahead of Man United move
Casemiro is joining Manchester United from Real Madrid. On Saturday, he bid farewell to the Spanish champion on social media ahead of the move, terming his stint with Los Blancos as a "wonderful story".
Image Credit: Getty Images
Brazilain defensive midfielder Casemiro is all set to move to English giants Manchester United from Spanish champion Real Madrid. The deal for the same was agreed in principle on Friday, as the Brazilian is currently reportedly undergoing his first round of medical in Manchester on Saturday. Although it is unlikely that he will be available for the club's big game on Monday against arch-rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford, he will likely be in the stands for it. In the meantime, he has bid his farewell to Madrid by taking it to his social media handles.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Writing on his handles, Casemiro wrote, "I have lived the most wonderful story that I ever thought. I hope to return one day to what will always be my home. Not in a thousand lifetimes will I be able to give back to Real Madrid all that you have given me. Forever… Hala Madrid!"
ALSO READ: It's official! Real Madrid's Casemiro set to reunite with Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United
Image Credit: Getty Images
In reply, Casemiro's Madrid teammate Luka Modric wrote, "What a journey! We had a lot of fun, and we made history together. Will miss you, my friend." Also, the Brazilian's former Madrid teammate and current United defender Raphael Varane documented, "Many battles fought together with my warrior Case! Welcome to Manchester, amigo,"
Image Credit: Getty Images
Casemiro joined Madrid in 203 and has since scored 31 goals in 336 matches across tournaments. Overall, he has 47 goals in 503 games. He has won 18 titles with the side. As for his accolades, he was included in the UEFA Champions League Squad of the Season on a couple of and UEFA La Liga Team of the Season on one instance.