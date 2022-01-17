EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

Erling Haaland has been an important name for the transfer market next summer. Manchester City is in the race for him. However, the club has also identified a couple of alternatives.

Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has been the talk in the European transfer market. The Borussia Dortmund striker is looking to move next summer for better challenges. With many top European clubs vying for his signature, reigning English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester City has joined the race.

City will be looking to initiate talks with Haaland after the Norwegian admitted that BVB is pushing him to decide on his future soon. Also, having missed out on Harry Kane last summer in its bid for Sergio Aguero's replacement, the Cityzens are adamant about bringing in the Dortmund star. With City being the table topper in the EPL this season and looking firm favourite to retain the title, things would become easy for it to convince Haaland.

Nevertheless, Dortmund has denied putting any pressure on Haaland to decide his future. “Erling’s statements surprised us a bit. There is currently no deadline, and there have not even been any discussions. But, that we want and have to have talks at some point is clear, understandable and only professional,” said BVB Sporting Director, Michael Zorc.

However, City reportedly has contingency plans in place. As per Sempre Milan, the English champion is targeting AC Milan's Rafael Leao. The Portuguese has been in fine form, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances across competitions. Although he will still have a couple of years remaining in his contract, Rossoneri is already looking to extend his stay.