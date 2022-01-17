  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit

    First Published Jan 17, 2022, 2:53 PM IST
    Erling Haaland has been an important name for the transfer market next summer. Manchester City is in the race for him. However, the club has also identified a couple of alternatives.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit-ayh

    Norwegian sensation Erling Haaland has been the talk in the European transfer market. The Borussia Dortmund striker is looking to move next summer for better challenges. With many top European clubs vying for his signature, reigning English Premier League (EPL) champion Manchester City has joined the race.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit-ayh

    City will be looking to initiate talks with Haaland after the Norwegian admitted that BVB is pushing him to decide on his future soon. Also, having missed out on Harry Kane last summer in its bid for Sergio Aguero’s replacement, the Cityzens are adamant about bringing in the Dortmund star. With City being the table topper in the EPL this season and looking firm favourite to retain the title, things would become easy for it to convince Haaland.

    ALSO READ: 'Decision Soon' - Erling Haaland states after accusing Borussia Dortmund for pressing for decision over future

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit-ayh

    Nevertheless, Dortmund has denied putting any pressure on Haaland to decide his future. “Erling’s statements surprised us a bit. There is currently no deadline, and there have not even been any discussions. But, that we want and have to have talks at some point is clear, understandable and only professional,” said BVB Sporting Director, Michael Zorc.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit-ayh

    However, City reportedly has contingency plans in place. As per Sempre Milan, the English champion is targeting AC Milan’s Rafael Leao. The Portuguese has been in fine form, scoring seven goals in 22 appearances across competitions. Although he will still have a couple of years remaining in his contract, Rossoneri is already looking to extend his stay.

    ALSO READ: 'Barca are back': Joan Laporta makes big claim amidst rising speculation over Erling Haaland's signing

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Manchester City eyes 2 alternatives in Erling Haaland transfer pursuit-ayh

    In the meantime, City is also eyeing Southampton skipper James Ward-Prowse. This season, the English midfielder has been an excellent playmaker and scorer for the Saints, having netted six from 22. According to Fichajes, Ward-Prowse will primarily be an alternative for Ilkay Gundogan but can be prioritised if Haaland decides to move to Spanish giants Real Madrid.

