Karim Benzema found guilty: Timeline of the sex-tape blackmail case involving Mathieu Valbuena

Karim Benzema has eventually been found guilty of blackmailing Mathieu Valbuena with a sex tape. In a case that started in 2015, we present the timeline of how the events transpired.

French and Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema has been found guilty in a blackmailing case involving a fellowman countryman Mathieu Valbuena. As Benzema had allegedly blackmailed him over the sex tape, a french judge sentenced him to a fine of €75,000, along with a suspended jail-term sentence of a year. With justice being served, we present the time of how things unfolded since 2015.

November 4, 2015

The French police arrested Benzema for allegedly blackmailing Valbuena over a recorded sex tape. Immediately, French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said, "A great athlete should be exemplary. If he is not, he has no place in the France team. There are so many kids, so many youngsters in our suburbs that relate to great athletes. They wear the blue jersey, the colours of France, which are so important in these moments." ALSO READ: French footballer Karim Benzema found GUILTY in sex-tape blackmail case, gets 1 year suspended jail term

December 10, 2015

French Football Federation (FFF) president Noël Le Graët imposed a provisional suspension until a concrete development on the affair came ahead or was proven innocent. As a result, he immediately lost his place in the French national side, thereby unable to compete during the UEFA Euro 2016 and the FIFA World Cup 2018.

February 17, 2016

The judicial review that was being conducted over Benzema was lifted. Consequently, it allowed the French striker to get in touch with Valbuena and talk the issue out, including apologising and making amends related to the entire mess created, including the clearance of any misunderstandings. ALSO READ: UEFA Champions League 2021-22 - Sergio Ramos could finally make his PSG debut against Manchester City

July 11, 2017

The Court of Cassation issued a judgement. It refuted a ruling by the Court of Appeal of Versailles where it had approved a procedure to indict Benzema for "complicity of attempted blackmail". The choice was taken based on the legality that was contested through the telephonic recordings by the cops, while the report failed to expose Valbuena's blackmail attempt reality by Benzema.

January 7, 2021

Versailles' public prosecutor's office declared that a trial for the case would be conducted, which would be faced by Benzema. ALSO READ: Messi, Ronaldo, Salah, Lewandowski among 11 shortlisted for Best FIFA Men's Player 2021 award

May 18, 2021

FFF lifts Benzema's suspension in international football, and he is recalled to the side for the first time in five years, taking part in the 2020 UEFA Euro. He played a warm-up game against Wales on June 2.