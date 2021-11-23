UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Sergio Ramos could finally make his PSG debut against Manchester City

Sergio Ramos, who has not played for the French giants since his transfer from Real Madrid, has suffered a recurring calf muscle injury this calendar year.

In some exciting news for Paris Saint-Germain fans, Sergio Ramos is likely to make his debut after his name was added to PSG's travelling squad for the crunch UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City on Wednesday.

Sergio Ramos, who has not played for the French giants since his transfer from Real Madrid, has suffered a recurring calf muscle injury, resulting in him playing just five games (for Real Madrid and Spain) in the calendar year so far.

The Spaniard was reportedly in contention to play the 3-1 win over Nantes on Saturday but wasn't risked by PSG coach Mauricio Pochettino.

There is no clarity yet on whether Sergio Ramos will play against Pep Guardiola's side, but news of him being part of the travelling squad has most certainly sparked speculation over his chances of finally making his debut for the French giants.

The 35-year-old defender's last appearance on the pitch was for Real Madrid when the team played him in their final semi-final second leg against eventual Champions League winners Chelsea on May 5. At Real Madrid, Ramos made 671 appearances and scored 101 goals. Sergio Ramos arrived at PSG with a glittering resume, having bagged the 2010 World Cup, two European Championships and four Champions League trophies with his former club Real Madrid.

As far as the group standings are concerned, Manchester City is on top with nine points, a point clear of PSG with Belgian outfit Club Brugge four points further adrift with two matches remaining.