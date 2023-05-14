Why Sir Alex Ferguson apologised to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after slamming him for Cristiano Ronaldo axe?
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Manchester United as a spectator on Saturday. Meanwhile, he revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson apologised after his criticisms against him for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo.
Image Credit: Getty Images
Former Manchester United boss and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford on Saturday during the side’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League (EPL). It was his first visit to the club in over a year following his sacking as the head coach last season following a string of poor performances.
The Norwegian boss was in the limelight last season for having benched Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton before coming on as a substitute. At the same time, the Red Devils could only secure a 1-1 draw. It led to sharp criticism of Solskjaer from legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.
ALSO SEE: Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina raises temperature in SEXY blue bikini; gets trolled for violating Saudi law
Image Credit: Getty Images
However, the Norwegian has now revealed that the Scotsman has apologised to him, as Solskjaer said, “That’s the one time Sir Alex has ever apologised to me. He was caught on a video saying, ‘You should always play your best players,’ after Ronaldo started on the bench for one game.”
Image Credit: Getty Images
“He [Ferguson] rang me and apologised because he knows how difficult it is. I’m clever enough to stay away. It’s difficult enough to be the manager of Manchester United without the ex-managers trying to give you advice,” added Solskjaer. Nevertheless, the Norwegian admitted that he had no issues with Ferguson’s comment, highlighting that the Scotsman to had rotated some of his best players.