Why Sir Alex Ferguson apologised to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after slamming him for Cristiano Ronaldo axe?

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Manchester United as a spectator on Saturday. Meanwhile, he revealed that Sir Alex Ferguson apologised after his criticisms against him for dropping Cristiano Ronaldo.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Former Manchester United boss and club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer returned to Old Trafford on Saturday during the side’s 2-0 victory over Wolverhampton Wanderers in the English Premier League (EPL). It was his first visit to the club in over a year following his sacking as the head coach last season following a string of poor performances.

The Norwegian boss was in the limelight last season for having benched Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo against Everton before coming on as a substitute. At the same time, the Red Devils could only secure a 1-1 draw. It led to sharp criticism of Solskjaer from legendary former United manager Sir Alex Ferguson.

