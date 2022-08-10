Cristiano Ronaldo helped me a lot, proud to be Real Madrid's captain: Karim Benzema

Ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup clash against Eintracht Frankfurt, Los Blancos' captain Karim Benzema talks about the upcoming season and praises club legend Cristiano Ronaldo for helping him on and off the pitch.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Ahead of Real Madrid's UEFA Super Cup final against Eintracht Frankfurt, Los Blancos' star striker and captain Karim Benzema said that the team is ready for the clash and the season ahead. The Frenchman also lauded club legend, Cristiano Ronaldo, stating that the Portugal icon played a crucial role in shaping him as a leader. These comments from the Ballon d'Or 2022 contender come weeks after the Manchester United icon expressed his wish to leave Old Trafford for a shot at Champions League glory. Also read: Cristiano Ronaldo or Lionel Messi? Ex-Real Madrid Chief Jorge Valdano rates the better striker

"This game is very important for us. We had a good pre-season, and we're ready. We're the champions of Europe. Therefore we must give our all to win and to bring the trophy back to Madrid," said Benzema while speaking to the media ahead of Wednesday's match at Helsinki Olympic Stadium.

The prolific striker also added that he is very proud to lead Real Madrid and claimed that winning as a team is more critical for him than individual milestones. "I'm very proud to be captain, but the team is still the most important to me. I've always said that the collective trophies are more important than the individual ones," Benzema added. Also read: Is Lewandowski thinking about battle against Real Madrid's Benzema? Barcelona's new No.9 responds

Without a doubt, one of the most crucial members of the Real Madrid team is Benzema, and manager Carlo Ancelotti mentioned how tough it would be to lose the No. 9 in his remarks. However, the striker is unconcerned about having a backup.

"I don't know, the coach is here and the president too, so I'm not the one to answer that question," he replied. "We might not be young anymore, but it's not about age, and my body feels good because I keep working hard," Benzema added when asked how he feels now that he'll turn 35 this season.

The striker also discussed the transition from playing with Cristiano Ronaldo to taking over as the Los Blancos' attack leader in 2018. "Yes, I've scored more goals since he left, but I was also important when he was here with assists. Cristiano helped me a lot on and off the pitch," Benzema said. Also read: Is Ten Hag pleased with Ronaldo's show despite Brighton defeat? Man United boss responds

