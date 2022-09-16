UCL 2022-23: Celtic under UEFA's disciplinary proceedings over 'F*** the crown' banner

Celtic settled for a 1-1 draw over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League away from home this week. However, the visiting fans unfurled a 'F*** the crown' banner, prompting UEFA to launch disciplinary proceedings against the club.

Scottish champion Celtic travelled on Tuesday to take on Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23. The teams settled for a 1-1 draw. However, the tie was marred with controversy involving the fans, as the visiting supporters disrespected the unfortunate demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A stand at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw hosting the away fans saw a fan being unfurled that read 'F*** the crown'. Naturally, it violated the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA's) disciplinary code, as the European body has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Scottish outfit.

As per reports, Celtic is sure to face potential sanctions. On the other hand, Celtic's Scottish rival Ranger too went against UEFA's directive and played Great Britain's national anthem before its UCL clash against Italian giants Napoli at home on Wednesday, playing their homage and respect to The Queen.

