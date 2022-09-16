UCL 2022-23: Celtic under UEFA's disciplinary proceedings over 'F*** the crown' banner

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    First Published Sep 16, 2022, 11:09 AM IST

    Celtic settled for a 1-1 draw over Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League away from home this week. However, the visiting fans unfurled a 'F*** the crown' banner, prompting UEFA to launch disciplinary proceedings against the club.

    Image credit: Getty

    Scottish champion Celtic travelled on Tuesday to take on Ukrainian champion Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) 2022-23. The teams settled for a 1-1 draw. However, the tie was marred with controversy involving the fans, as the visiting supporters disrespected the unfortunate demise of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. A stand at the Polish Army Stadium in Warsaw hosting the away fans saw a fan being unfurled that read 'F*** the crown'. Naturally, it violated the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA's) disciplinary code, as the European body has launched disciplinary proceedings against the Scottish outfit.

    Image credit: Getty

    As per reports, Celtic is sure to face potential sanctions. On the other hand, Celtic's Scottish rival Ranger too went against UEFA's directive and played Great Britain's national anthem before its UCL clash against Italian giants Napoli at home on Wednesday, playing their homage and respect to The Queen.

    Image credit: Getty

    However, UEFA is unlikely to charge Rangers for the same or impose any penalty or sanctions on the club. A UEFA spokesperson confirmed to Stats Perform, "The incident is not the subject of any UEFA disciplinary proceedings." Meanwhile, UEFA is also investigating the crown unrest during Eintracht Frankfurt's visit to Olympique de Marseille, where the visiting fans were seen giving out Nazi salutes.

