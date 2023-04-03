'Tough timing' - Thomas Tuchel not surprised with Chelsea sacking Graham Potter

Chelsea has parted ways with Graham Potter following a torrid start under his campaign, dropping out of the top half in the EPL. Meanwhile, here's what Thomas Tuchel had to say about the sacking, given that he was sacked earlier this season.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Chelsea is enduring its worst performance recently, slipping to the 11th spot in the ongoing English Premier League (EPL). With a European berth looking dicey, The Blues were forced to act, removing head coach Graham Potter from the helm, as the club sacked two managed in the season, with Thomas Tuchel being the one before. While the latter has now joined German champion Bayern Munich, where he has replaced Julian Nagelsmann, the latter is among the top priorities to replace the Englishman at Chelsea. Meanwhile, speaking on Potter being sacked, Tuchel said he wasn't startled but took time to process his own ouster by The Blues. ALSO READ: Potter sacked: From Nagelsmann to Mourinho - latest odds on who will be Chelsea's next manager

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

"He's [Nagelsmann] not going to ask me! He doesn't need my advice. That won't happen. I saw the news. In the end, it was pretty tough timing, as it was right after I took over here, and now the next coaching position is vacant at Chelsea," stated Tuchel, reports FotMob.

Image Credit: Getty Images