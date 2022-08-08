Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans

    Barcelona fans are overjoyed after watching Robert Lewandowski and Pedri connect on more than one occasion during Sunday's match against Pumas for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

    football 3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Camp Nou, First Published Aug 8, 2022, 12:40 PM IST

    The number of times iconic striker Robert Lewandowski and Pedri connected during Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy encounter against Pumas couldn't help but delight Barcelona supporters. 

    After a superb Pedri through ball, the Polish striker began the game by capping off a strong play with a shot from a tight angle that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

    Also read: Is Lewandowski thinking about battle against Real Madrid's Benzema? Barcelona's new No.9 responds

    Two minutes later, the two stars connected once more, with Lewandowski acting as the provider before the midfielder blasted the ball past Julio Gonzalez.

    They continued to work together, and after 19 minutes, Pedri scored. This sight undoubtedly has Barcelona fans daydreaming about the upcoming season.

    Ousmane Dembele scored in the 10th minute of the game at Camp Nou. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong added to the 6-0 goal fest against the Mexicans in the 49th and 84th minute, respectively.

    Although Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez won't be getting carried away with this emphatic victory, it was undoubtedly a perfect way to close preseason, giving the supporters hope for the future.

    Meanwhile, Pedri was impressed by Lewandowski's early impact on his Catalonia debut. The Poland talisman confirmed last summer that he would leave Bayern Munich for a move to Camp Nou. Although the Bavarians initially insisted that the 33-year-old striker remains at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski's steadfastness in his desire to join Barcelona played a critical role in the eventual completion of a deal.

    football 3 goals in 19 minutes! The Pedri-Lewandowski connection sparks jubilation among Barcelona fans snt

    Also read: Mixed emotions grip Barcelona fans as Lewandowski presented exactly 1 year after Messi's departure

    "It's a luxury to play with Lewandowski. I really enjoy seeing how he shoots and how he plays. It's very easy to get along with a footballer like him. We've looked for each other during the match and it went well," Pedri said, hailing the impact of the Polish icon on the team.

    Barcelona fans took to Twitter to express their joy over this newfound connection between Pedri and Lewandowski and believe that the club will have a splendid 2022-23 season, with all eyes on restoring Champions League glory. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated Aug 8, 2022, 12:40 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government snt

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Hockey India slams FIH over Commonwealth Games clock fiasco in semifinal match

    'Happens when India plays...' Hockey India slams FIH over CWG clock fiasco

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Netizens erupt as Ravi Kumar Dahiya bags 4th gold in wrestling; Pooja Gehlot wins bronze-ayh

    CWG 2022: Dahiya, Vinesh, Naveen gift India more wrestling gold; Pooja, Sihag, Nehra win bronze

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal-ayh

    CWG 2022: India assured of 2 more table tennis medals, thanks to Sharath Kamal

    Commonwealth Games, CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in mens fours lawn bowls-ayh

    CWG 2022: Social media thrilled as India bags silver in men's fours lawn bowls

    Recent Stories

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here - adt

    Want to update your Aadhaar Card? Know how to find the nearest enrolment centres here

    Delhi government launches NDMC s one road one week initiative details here gcw

    Delhi government launches NDMC's 'one road-one week' initiative

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government snt

    Honour me like other Delhi wrestlers: CWG 2022 star Divya Kakran to Kejriwal government

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra micro hole camera set says report gcw

    Google Pixel fold likely to have ultra-micro-hole camera set, says report

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details - adt

    TS ICET Answer Key 2022:Deadline to raise objections ends today; know how to do it, other details

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon