The number of times iconic striker Robert Lewandowski and Pedri connected during Sunday's Joan Gamper Trophy encounter against Pumas couldn't help but delight Barcelona supporters.

After a superb Pedri through ball, the Polish striker began the game by capping off a strong play with a shot from a tight angle that gave the goalkeeper no chance.

Two minutes later, the two stars connected once more, with Lewandowski acting as the provider before the midfielder blasted the ball past Julio Gonzalez.

They continued to work together, and after 19 minutes, Pedri scored. This sight undoubtedly has Barcelona fans daydreaming about the upcoming season.

Ousmane Dembele scored in the 10th minute of the game at Camp Nou. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Frenkie de Jong added to the 6-0 goal fest against the Mexicans in the 49th and 84th minute, respectively.

Although Barcelona boss Xavi Hernandez won't be getting carried away with this emphatic victory, it was undoubtedly a perfect way to close preseason, giving the supporters hope for the future.

Meanwhile, Pedri was impressed by Lewandowski's early impact on his Catalonia debut. The Poland talisman confirmed last summer that he would leave Bayern Munich for a move to Camp Nou. Although the Bavarians initially insisted that the 33-year-old striker remains at the Allianz Arena, Lewandowski's steadfastness in his desire to join Barcelona played a critical role in the eventual completion of a deal.

"It's a luxury to play with Lewandowski. I really enjoy seeing how he shoots and how he plays. It's very easy to get along with a footballer like him. We've looked for each other during the match and it went well," Pedri said, hailing the impact of the Polish icon on the team.

