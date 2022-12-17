Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Perhaps some French people will hope Messi will win' - Deschamps
Qatar World Cup 2022: France will be in a tough contest against Argentina in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps believes that even some French people would hope for Lionel Messi to win.
Image credit: Getty
It is almost time for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be played between defending two-time champion France and former two-time champion Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been in terrific form throughout the season, while the former has been in a tide better shape. The Les Blues are being termed as a solid favourite to retain the championship and become only the second side after Italy and Brazil to defend the title successfully. However, La Albiceleste is also heavily supported, given that their superstar striker Lionel Messi will be playing his final WC game with the side.
In the meantime, French head coach Didier Deschamps is focused on guiding his side to a successful title retention. But, he also feels that most of the fans worldwide, including some people from France, would be hoping for Messi to win the ultimate prize that is missing from his illustrious resume.
Image credit: Getty
Chattering during the pre-match press conference on Saturday, Deschamps noted, "The objective is to come out with the title. I know Argentina and many people worldwide, perhaps some French people, will hope Messi will win the World Cup, but we will do everything we can to achieve our objective."
Image credit: Getty
Deschamps spoke about his future with Les Blues post WC, saying, "Being France manager has always been the most wonderful thing that's happened to me in my career. I played for France, which was a wonderful achievement, but being a coach for so long has been a tremendous opportunity."
ALSO READ: Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Leo deserves this' - Batistuta does not mind Messi surpassing his goal-scoring record
Image credit: Getty
"I'm delighted to be France coach, but the most important thing is the team, not me. I'm at their service. It's all about the team, not me. I'm not the most important person here. It won't depend on tomorrow's result. That's not what I'm thinking about. I'm just focusing on ensuring we do everything we can to win the World Cup," concluded Deschamps, reports FotMob.