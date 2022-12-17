Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Perhaps some French people will hope Messi will win' - Deschamps

Qatar World Cup 2022: France will be in a tough contest against Argentina in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps believes that even some French people would hope for Lionel Messi to win.

Image credit: Getty

It is almost time for the final of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, which will be played between defending two-time champion France and former two-time champion Argentina at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Both teams have been in terrific form throughout the season, while the former has been in a tide better shape. The Les Blues are being termed as a solid favourite to retain the championship and become only the second side after Italy and Brazil to defend the title successfully. However, La Albiceleste is also heavily supported, given that their superstar striker Lionel Messi will be playing his final WC game with the side.

In the meantime, French head coach Didier Deschamps is focused on guiding his side to a successful title retention. But, he also feels that most of the fans worldwide, including some people from France, would be hoping for Messi to win the ultimate prize that is missing from his illustrious resume.

