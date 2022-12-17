Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Leo deserves this' - Batistuta does not mind Messi surpassing his goal-scoring record

Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi has become Argentina's all-time highest goal scorer in the WC. Meanwhile, Gabriel Batistuta has admitted that he has no hard feelings about Messi surpassing his record.

Image credit: Getty

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been sensational for his national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has already plundered five goals on the event this term and is tied alongside Kylian Mbappé of France as the joint-highest goal-scorer. He would be in line to break it when the two sides collide in the final at the Lusial Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, Messi attained a historic feat when he became La Albiceleste's highest goal-scorer in the tournament, going past Gabriel Batistuta' scoring his 11th goal in five editions. Batistuta netted ten between 1994-2002, while he insisted that he was not unhappy with his record being surpassed by a deserving Messi.

Image credit: Getty

Conversing with the Argentine daily Clarin, Batistuta said, "[Messi smashing the record] didn't hurt me at all because I enjoyed it while I had it. Leo deserves this. If one person has to be up there, it's him. Messi is not an alien. He is a human being who plays better football than anyone else. When that person exceeds you, you can't suffer. He gives you pleasure." FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Image credit: Getty