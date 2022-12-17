Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Leo deserves this' - Batistuta does not mind Messi surpassing his goal-scoring record

    First Published Dec 17, 2022, 3:09 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Lionel Messi has become Argentina's all-time highest goal scorer in the WC. Meanwhile, Gabriel Batistuta has admitted that he has no hard feelings about Messi surpassing his record.

    Image credit: Getty

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi has been sensational for his national side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. He has already plundered five goals on the event this term and is tied alongside Kylian Mbappé of France as the joint-highest goal-scorer. He would be in line to break it when the two sides collide in the final at the Lusial Iconic Stadium on Sunday. Meanwhile, Messi attained a historic feat when he became La Albiceleste's highest goal-scorer in the tournament, going past Gabriel Batistuta' scoring his 11th goal in five editions. Batistuta netted ten between 1994-2002, while he insisted that he was not unhappy with his record being surpassed by a deserving Messi.

    Image credit: Getty

    Conversing with the Argentine daily Clarin, Batistuta said, "[Messi smashing the record] didn't hurt me at all because I enjoyed it while I had it. Leo deserves this. If one person has to be up there, it's him. Messi is not an alien. He is a human being who plays better football than anyone else. When that person exceeds you, you can't suffer. He gives you pleasure."

    FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    Speaking on Messi's second WC final, Batistuta claimed, "I expected him to be much calmer, but he is playing like a 20-year-old. That's because he's hungry. He's here to win the Cup. That's what football needs. That's what Leo is spreading to the whole team. Argentina has all the conditions to take the title. There's something in the atmosphere, a positive energy, for this to happen. For Messi and the fans too."

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: I do not care - Karim Benzema posts cryptic note ahead of France final vs Argentina-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'I don't care' - Benzema posts cryptic note ahead of France's final vs Argentina

    football ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC look to turn positives into points as they gear up for FC Goa snt

    ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC look to turn positives into points as they gear up for FC Goa

    football ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC set to lock horns in battle of struggling giants snt

    ISL 2022-23: Bengaluru FC and Jamshedpur FC set to lock horns in battle of struggling giants

    football ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC reclaim No. 1 spot after a dominant win over East Bengal FC snt

    ISL 2022-23: Mumbai City FC reclaim No. 1 spot after a dominant win over East Bengal FC

    football Meme fest hailing England's 'masterclass' erupts after virus grips France before Qatar World Cup 2022 final vs Argentina snt

    Meme fest hailing England's 'masterclass' erupts after virus grips France before World Cup final vs Argentina

    Recent Stories

    Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh AJR

    Bravery displayed by Indian armed forces in Galwan, Tawang commendable: Rajnath Singh

    What is Seasonal Depression? Know what are the symptoms, treatment and more RBA

    What is Seasonal Depression? Know what are the symptoms, treatment and more

    football Qatar World Cup 2022, ARG vs FRA: I do not care - Karim Benzema posts cryptic note ahead of France final vs Argentina-ayh

    Qatar World Cup 2022: 'I don't care' - Benzema posts cryptic note ahead of France's final vs Argentina

    Top Gun: Maverick' on OTT: Amazon prime or Netfilx? When and where to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel RBA

    'Top Gun: Maverick' on OTT: Amazon prime or Netfilx? When and where to watch Tom Cruise's Top Gun sequel

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details AJR

    PM Modi to launch projects worth Rs 6,800 crore in poll-bound Tripura, Meghalaya; see details

    Recent Videos

    Watch Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Watch: Shah Rukh and Amitabh Bachchan slam 'boycott' brigade amid Pathaan 'saffron bikini' row

    Video Icon
    football From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight snt

    From Jude Bellingham to Sofyan Amrabat - 10 Qatar World Cup 2022 stars in the January transfer spotlight

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Gurbax and DJ Trish

    Video Icon
    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    A border road in Arunachal Pradesh made of steel slag

    Video Icon
    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Vijay Diwas 2022: MoS Rajeev Chandrasekhar visits National War Memorial, pays homage to bravehearts

    Video Icon