Qatar World Cup 2022: Has an impressive Bruno Fernandes drawn Real Madrid's eyeballs?

Qatar World Cup 2022: Bruno Fernandes has impressed for Portugal with a couple of goals and assists. This performance has drawn the eyes of Real Madrid, making fans wonder if he would leave Manchester United.

Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes has done a commendable job for his side in the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar. In the two contests played so far, he has scored a couple of goals and has also come up with as many assists, allowing Portugal to seal its place in the pre-quarters. Meanwhile, his performance has impressed a particular club, and it is none other than the reigning European and Spanish champion Real Madrid. Los Blancos have been long-time admirers of Fernandes since his playing days with Sporting Lisbon before he moved to Manchester United in 2020. He is currently contracted with the Red Devils until 2026, having signed an extension in April.

As per The Express, Madrid is already keeping an eye on Fernandes and his performance. Should he continue to impact the WC, it might make a move for him during the upcoming January transfer window or next summer. It must be admitted that his recent WC performance has reignited Los Blancos' interest in the Portuguese.

