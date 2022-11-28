Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Qatar 2022: 'Don't forget for a second the journey that made you a world football idol' - Ronaldo to Neymar

    First Published Nov 28, 2022, 4:02 PM IST

    Qatar World Cup 2022: Neymar has been ruled out of the group stages for Brazil with an injury. Meanwhile, former Brazil great Ronaldo feels Neymar should ignore "envy and malice" and focus on returning stronger.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Star Brazilian striker Neymar injured his ankle during his side's 2022 FIFA World Cup opener against Serbia. He has suffered a torn ACL and has been ruled out of the remaining two group-stage matches of the tournament. Meanwhile, following his ouster in these games, there have been mixed reactions against him, with some celebrating his injury. In the meantime, legendary former Brazilian striker Ronaldo, who played a pivotal role in Seleção Canarinho's title success in 2002, has advised Neymar not to pay any heed to the critics and instead focus on making a strong comeback into the competition.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo posted an open letter to Neymar on social media that read, "I am sure that most Brazilians, like me, admire and love you. Your talent, by the way, has taken you so far, so high, that there is love and admiration for you in every corner of the world. And, it is also for this reason, for having reached where you have, for the success you have achieved, that you have to deal with so much envy and malice."

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "On a level of celebrating the injury of a star like you, with a story like yours. How far have we come? What world is this? What message are we passing on to our young people? There will always be people rooting against you, but it is sad to see society on a path of trivialising intolerance, of normalising hate speech," added Ronaldo.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "It is against this verbal violence with destructive power that I write to you today: come back stronger! Smarter! Hungry for goals! The good you do on and off the field is much greater than envy towards you. Don't forget for a second the journey that made you a world football idol," Ronaldo continued.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Brazil loves you! The real fans – those in favour – need your goals, dribbles, boldness and joy! Do not praise the cowards and be envious. Celebrate the love that comes from most of your country. You will bounce back! And, may all the hate turn into fuel," concluded Ronaldo.

