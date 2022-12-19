Qatar World Cup 2022: 'Would not be able to answer that tonight' - Didier Deschamps on France future

Qatar World Cup 2022: France failed to defend its title, losing to Argentina on penalties in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, Didier Deschamps has refused to comment on his future with Les Blues.

Defending two-time champion failed to become the third side after Italy and Brazil to defend the title successfully. On Sunday, it lost to now three-time champion Argentina on penalties after a 3-3 draw at the Lusail Iconic Stadium in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Meanwhile, following the failure, French head coach Didier Deschamps was asked if he would continue to guide the side hereon. However, he refused to commit to his future with Les Blues right away, while he stated that he would be taking a call in the New Year following his meeting with the French Football Federation (FFF) next month.

Notably, former Real Madrid boss and French legend Zinedine Zidane has long been tipped to replace him. "You're not first to ask. Even if we had won, I would not be able to answer that tonight. Of course, I am disheartened for the players and staff, but I'll have a meeting with the [French Football Federation] president at the start of next year, and then, you'll find out," said Deschamps to the media following the upset, reports FotMob. FOLLOW QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 UPDATES HERE

Meanwhile, French president Emmanuel Macron was in attendance in Lusail to witness the iconic clash, while after the beating, he was seen talking to Deschamps. Later, the former told RMC Sport, "Of course, I asked Didier Deschamps to continue. I want him to continue! I told him he had to digest."

While Deschamps opened up on the tournament's referring issues, he congratulated La Albiceleste, saying, "I need to be careful what I say. You saw as well as I did. It could have been worse, could have been better. Some decisions gave rise to discussion, but that's the case in every game. I said before the game that Argentina had been lucky, not that decisions helped them." ALSO READ: QATAR WORLD CUP 2022 - FOOTBALL-CRAZY FANS IN GOA CELEBRATE ARGENTINA'S SUCCESS IN FINAL

