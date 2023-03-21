Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    PHOTOS: Ronaldo pictured training ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers; looks delighted to be back

    First Published Mar 21, 2023, 10:52 AM IST

    Portugal's new boss Roberto Martinez has included 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The legendary striker joined the team on Monday for their first training session.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    After a horrific World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar last December, Portugal would look to make a strong comeback as they gear up for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been included in new boss Roberto Martinez's first squad, would hope to fire the team to a successful campaign in the competition.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ahead of Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein (March 23) and Luxembourg (March 26), Ronaldo joined the squad on Monday for their first training session. 

    Also read: Home is where the heart is! Ronaldo returns to Portugal for Euro 2024 qualifiers; shares photo

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 38-year-old Portuguese talisman was pictured working out alongside his teammates after touching down in Lisbon ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Ronaldo worked out with his international teammates during a stretching session and some light cycling fitness. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite the uncertainty surrounding his international career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been selected to represent Portugal in the upcoming fixtures.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Once Portugal's World Cup campaign failed, many believed Ronaldo would retire from playing for his country. The now Al-Nassr star crashed out of what is expected to be his last World Cup when Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the tournament's quarter-final in Qatar. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    CR7 came off the bench to replace Ruben Neves in the second half, with Portugal trailing 1-0 after Youssef En-Nesyri's opener. However, the legendary striker failed to inspire a comeback.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    On Friday, Portugal's new boss explained his reason behind including Ronaldo in his first squad for the team. "Cristiano is a very committed player. This is my position. He can bring experience. He is a footballer with a very important figure for the team," Martinez said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "I don't look at age. I see other aspects. Cristiano Ronaldo has a great opportunity to help the team and transfer his experience to the rest of the players in the squad. It seems to me a very important aspect to form a winning and competitive team", explained Martinez when asked about CR7.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The man from Madeira has played a total of 196 matches with the Portuguese senior team, of which he is captain, and has scored a total of 118 goals since his debut at 18 in 2003. He has also played five European Cups and five World Cups.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    football Here is how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked-ayh

    Here's how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table snt

    WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals thrash Mumbai Indians by 9 wickets to jump to top of table

    Explained How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever snt

    Explained: How start of Major League Cricket in US with IPL investment could change the ecosystem forever

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants snt

    WPL 2023: Another Grace special helps UP Warriorz seal playoff berth with win over Gujarat Giants

    football Home is where the heart is Cristiano Ronaldo returns to Portugal for Euro 2024 qualifiers; shares photo snt

    Home is where the heart is! Ronaldo returns to Portugal for Euro 2024 qualifiers; shares photo

    Recent Stories

    football Here is how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked-ayh

    Here's how much Tottenham Hotspur risks paying Antonio Conte if he is sacked

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan is having 'sleepless nights' due to threats vma

    Salman Khan's friend reveals how Salim Khan was having 'sleepless nights' due to threats

    Japan PM Kishida heads to Ukraine for surprise visit after India trip; check details AJR

    Japan PM Kishida heads to Ukraine for surprise visit after India trip; check details

    Special India set to spend billions on airports: Here is why it makes sense

    India set to spend billions on airports: Here's why it makes sense

    football UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope, Mason Mount withdrawal hand England major blow against Italy and Ukraine-ayh

    UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers: Marcus Rashford withdrawal hands England major blow

    Recent Videos

    Watch German embassy envoy and staff celebrate Naatu Naatu Oscar win on streets of Old Delhi

    'Naatu Naatu' in Chandni Chowk, Germany rolls out embassy challenge (Watch)

    Video Icon
    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals DC captain David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)-ayh

    IPL 2023: Delhi Capitals skipper David Warner has special message for Rishabh Pant (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    The Drive EP01: Top 5 EVs to watch out for in 2023

    Video Icon
    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Oscar brings a smile on the face of real-life 'Elephant Whisperer'

    Video Icon
    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares his top 3 picks to watch

    The Weekend Binge: RJ Niladri shares top 3 picks to watch

    Video Icon