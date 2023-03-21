PHOTOS: Ronaldo pictured training ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifiers; looks delighted to be back

Portugal's new boss Roberto Martinez has included 38-year-old Cristiano Ronaldo in his squad for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. The legendary striker joined the team on Monday for their first training session.

After a horrific World Cup 2022 campaign in Qatar last December, Portugal would look to make a strong comeback as they gear up for the upcoming UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers. Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who has been included in new boss Roberto Martinez's first squad, would hope to fire the team to a successful campaign in the competition.

Ahead of Portugal's clash against Liechtenstein (March 23) and Luxembourg (March 26), Ronaldo joined the squad on Monday for their first training session.

The 38-year-old Portuguese talisman was pictured working out alongside his teammates after touching down in Lisbon ahead of the Euro 2024 qualifiers.

Ronaldo worked out with his international teammates during a stretching session and some light cycling fitness.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his international career, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been selected to represent Portugal in the upcoming fixtures.

Once Portugal's World Cup campaign failed, many believed Ronaldo would retire from playing for his country. The now Al-Nassr star crashed out of what is expected to be his last World Cup when Portugal lost 1-0 to Morocco in the tournament's quarter-final in Qatar.

CR7 came off the bench to replace Ruben Neves in the second half, with Portugal trailing 1-0 after Youssef En-Nesyri's opener. However, the legendary striker failed to inspire a comeback.

On Friday, Portugal's new boss explained his reason behind including Ronaldo in his first squad for the team. "Cristiano is a very committed player. This is my position. He can bring experience. He is a footballer with a very important figure for the team," Martinez said.

"I don't look at age. I see other aspects. Cristiano Ronaldo has a great opportunity to help the team and transfer his experience to the rest of the players in the squad. It seems to me a very important aspect to form a winning and competitive team", explained Martinez when asked about CR7.

