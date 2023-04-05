Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Not angry' - Thomas Tuchel takes blame post-Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal ouster to SC Freiburg

    First Published Apr 5, 2023, 1:44 PM IST

    Bayern Munich's domestic knockout tenure under Thomas Tuchel began on a restless note, as SC Freiburg knocked it out in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal on Tuesday. However, the German club boss was not enraged by the defeat but took the blame for it.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Getty

    German champion Bayern Munich's imbalanced season continued, even under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. On Tuesday, as it hosted SC Freiburg in the quarterfinal of the DFB-Pokal, the hosts were awarded high competition and were eventually knocked out 1-2. However, the German manager was not incensed with the flop by his boys but instead took responsibility for the below-par performance.

    "I am not angry. We conceded two goals with two shots. I can't remember another chance from Freiburg. The last pass and precision are all an issue. But still, we had good moments we could have used, but [we] could not keep it up. In the end, it is our fault. We are very disappointed [to lose] a quarterfinal at home. Of course, I am responsible," said Tuchel after the beating, reports FotMob.

    article_image2

    Image credit: Getty

    While this DFB-Poak upset will undoubtedly take some shine off Tuchel following his bright start in the Bundesliga against arch-rival Borussia Dortmund (4-2), it is unlikely to affect him in any manner for now, as the Bavarians continue to remain in title contention in the Bundesliga and UEFA Champions League (UCL). At the same time, it faces English champion Manchester City in the latter. Meanwhile, Bayern will travel to take on Freiburg in an immediate rematch on Saturday in the Bundesliga.

