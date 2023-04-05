'Not angry' - Thomas Tuchel takes blame post-Bayern Munich's DFB-Pokal ouster to SC Freiburg

Bayern Munich's domestic knockout tenure under Thomas Tuchel began on a restless note, as SC Freiburg knocked it out in the DFB-Pokal quarterfinal on Tuesday. However, the German club boss was not enraged by the defeat but took the blame for it.

Image credit: Getty

German champion Bayern Munich's imbalanced season continued, even under new head coach Thomas Tuchel. On Tuesday, as it hosted SC Freiburg in the quarterfinal of the DFB-Pokal, the hosts were awarded high competition and were eventually knocked out 1-2. However, the German manager was not incensed with the flop by his boys but instead took responsibility for the below-par performance.

"I am not angry. We conceded two goals with two shots. I can't remember another chance from Freiburg. The last pass and precision are all an issue. But still, we had good moments we could have used, but [we] could not keep it up. In the end, it is our fault. We are very disappointed [to lose] a quarterfinal at home. Of course, I am responsible," said Tuchel after the beating, reports FotMob.

