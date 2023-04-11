Manchester United takeover: Here's how the meeting room used for talks looks like

Manchester United is undergoing talks of a potential takeover, with two bidders being considered among the favourites to take over. Meanwhile, this is what the meeting room at Old Trafford for the takeover talks looks like.

Image credit: Laurie Whitwell/Twitter

English giants, Manchester United, is going through the talks of the club being sold, as announced by its current owners, the Glazers, last November. Since then, there have been a couple of bidding rounds, while face-to-face talks have also been held with two potential bidders in the pole positions considering the takeover. Last month, Great Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, arrived at Old Trafford to meet United board members and discuss the takeover. At the same time, Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani's representatives also visited Old Trafford for discussions last month. In the meantime, the meeting room at the venue has now been revealed, and this is what it looks like. ALSO SEE: Champions League - Man City's Haaland shows off new hairstyle ahead of Bayern Munich showdown

Image credit: Laurie Whitwell/Twitter

Renowned football journalist Laurie Whitwell has shared the pictures that depict United's history and the future. In one of the pictures, we see the meeting table in the middle of the conference room, while the walls of the room have been covered with giant club posters, whereas one of the posters read, "Club mission: To win the United Way".

Image Credit: Getty Images