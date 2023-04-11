Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United takeover: Here's how the meeting room used for talks looks like

    First Published Apr 11, 2023, 5:46 PM IST

    Manchester United is undergoing talks of a potential takeover, with two bidders being considered among the favourites to take over. Meanwhile, this is what the meeting room at Old Trafford for the takeover talks looks like.

    article_image1

    Image credit: Laurie Whitwell/Twitter

    English giants, Manchester United, is going through the talks of the club being sold, as announced by its current owners, the Glazers, last November. Since then, there have been a couple of bidding rounds, while face-to-face talks have also been held with two potential bidders in the pole positions considering the takeover.

    Last month, Great Britain's richest man, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, arrived at Old Trafford to meet United board members and discuss the takeover. At the same time, Qatar's Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad bin Al Thani's representatives also visited Old Trafford for discussions last month. In the meantime, the meeting room at the venue has now been revealed, and this is what it looks like.

    article_image2

    Image credit: Laurie Whitwell/Twitter

    Renowned football journalist Laurie Whitwell has shared the pictures that depict United's history and the future. In one of the pictures, we see the meeting table in the middle of the conference room, while the walls of the room have been covered with giant club posters, whereas one of the posters read, "Club mission: To win the United Way".

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As for the takeover part, after the second round of bidding last month, things have gone silent, with no communication from the Raine Group handling the takeover process. While reports have suggested that the Glazers might decide against selling, given that the bids have not matched their £6 billion valuation, some reports indicate that talks are continuing with interested parties behind the scenes. A decision is expected to be announced in the coming days.

