Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's future: Laporta reacts to legend's possible return to Barcelona amid PSG negotiations

    First Published Apr 17, 2023, 1:35 PM IST

    Lionel Messi could be in his final season with PSG, with a return to Barcelona on the cards. While Barca president Joan Laporta has admitted the Argentine is returning to Camp Nou, Messi and PSG have reportedly ended negotiations over an extension.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi has had an average stint with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the past two seasons. Meanwhile, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Parisians are desperate to retain him and have been negotiating with him to trigger an extension. This clause is already in his present contract.

    However, if a report from Le Parisien is to be trusted, negotiations between the two parties have ended, as the two are miles apart in agreeing to a new contract. PSG reportedly want Messi to reduce his wage keeping in mind the Financial Fair-Play (FFP) guidelines, which the Argentinian is reluctant to do and was the exact reason for his departure from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021.

    ALSO WATCH: Chelsea's Marc Cucurella reveals why PSG star Lionel Messi is the best player

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the meantime, Barcelona's quest for the La Liga championship this season was somewhat delayed on Sunday following a goalless draw to Getafe away from home. Club president Joan Laporta, who was in attendance for the meeting, was once again questioned by the media about an update on Messi's possible return to Camp Nou, to which this time he answered, "Yes".

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, the Balugrana have a far worse financial situation than the Parisians. They will have to work hard to reduce their wage bill in the coming summer to be eligible to sign any player, let alone Messi.

