Lionel Messi's future: Laporta reacts to legend's possible return to Barcelona amid PSG negotiations

Lionel Messi could be in his final season with PSG, with a return to Barcelona on the cards. While Barca president Joan Laporta has admitted the Argentine is returning to Camp Nou, Messi and PSG have reportedly ended negotiations over an extension.

Image Credit: Getty Images

Argentinian superstar Lionel Messi has had an average stint with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for the past two seasons. Meanwhile, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season, the Parisians are desperate to retain him and have been negotiating with him to trigger an extension. This clause is already in his present contract.

However, if a report from Le Parisien is to be trusted, negotiations between the two parties have ended, as the two are miles apart in agreeing to a new contract. PSG reportedly want Messi to reduce his wage keeping in mind the Financial Fair-Play (FFP) guidelines, which the Argentinian is reluctant to do and was the exact reason for his departure from Spanish giants Barcelona in 2021.

