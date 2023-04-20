Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

    First Published Apr 20, 2023, 1:21 PM IST

    Lionel Messi has been strongly linked to a Barcelona return from PSG. However, it is still being determined if the Spanish giant can sign him on today's date, while La Liga president Javier Tebas remains hopeful.

    article_image1

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly in his final season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has supposedly decided against triggering his one-year extension to the contract or renewing it. Consequently, he has strongly been linked to a return to his former club Barcelona, which he left to join the Parisians in 2021.

    It must be noted that La Liga had made stricter financial laws, leading to Barcelona being unable to hold on to Messi, despite the Argentinian reducing his pay. While La Liga has maintained the rules, the Blaugrana still needs to be capable of signing or registering Messi as its player in today's date. However, it can change.

    ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return - Why Barcelona want to sign PSG star on 2-year contract until 2025

    article_image2

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that while Barca is still financially incapable of acquiring Messi's services, it still has enough time to reduce the club's wage bill by selling players. "We are waiting for their viability plan [for next season]. I hope they can make the necessary moves to make space for Messi to come in, but of course, we are not going to change any rules for Messi to sign," he said, reports FotMob.

    article_image3

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "Barca can make moves; they sell players. That's what we hope happens because I am a fan of Messi, and I would like Messi to play in our league. But we won't change any rules. It is complicated, but I think they can do it," added Tebas. It must also be noted that should the Argentine decide to part ways with PSG and his rumoured return to Barcelona is unsuccessful, Major League Soccer (MLS) remains another viable option for him, having been linked to Inter Miami.

