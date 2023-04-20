Lionel Messi's Barcelona return: Tebas 'hopeful', but will La Liga change rules to help sign PSG star?

Lionel Messi has been strongly linked to a Barcelona return from PSG. However, it is still being determined if the Spanish giant can sign him on today's date, while La Liga president Javier Tebas remains hopeful.

Argentine superstar Lionel Messi is reportedly in his final season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). He has supposedly decided against triggering his one-year extension to the contract or renewing it. Consequently, he has strongly been linked to a return to his former club Barcelona, which he left to join the Parisians in 2021. It must be noted that La Liga had made stricter financial laws, leading to Barcelona being unable to hold on to Messi, despite the Argentinian reducing his pay. While La Liga has maintained the rules, the Blaugrana still needs to be capable of signing or registering Messi as its player in today's date. However, it can change. ALSO READ: Lionel Messi's Camp Nou return - Why Barcelona want to sign PSG star on 2-year contract until 2025

La Liga president Javier Tebas has revealed that while Barca is still financially incapable of acquiring Messi's services, it still has enough time to reduce the club's wage bill by selling players. "We are waiting for their viability plan [for next season]. I hope they can make the necessary moves to make space for Messi to come in, but of course, we are not going to change any rules for Messi to sign," he said, reports FotMob.

