Young golfer runs into PSG stars in an elevator; selfie sends wave of envy

Neymar and Kylian Mbappe starred in Paris Saint-Germain's (PSG) 2-1 home victory against bitter rivals Olympique de Marseille on Sunday, helping the team continue its march towards a record-equaling 10th French title. This win sparked massive excitement among fans, but Maria Silchenko perhaps experienced the day's biggest surprise. The 17-year-old amateur golfer was on her way to the gym when she ran into PSG stars in the hotel's elevator in Paris.

A pleasantly surprised Silchenko made the most of the opportunity and clicked a barrage of selfies, including Neymar, Kylian Mbappe, Sergio Ramos, captain Marquinhos, Danilo Pereira, Juan Bernat and the legendary Lionel Messi himself.

"Casual day at the gym today!😜🤩❤️ Just passed the best football players in the world in the elevator 😂," she wrote in her Instagram post along with the selfies, which has sparked a massive reaction among PSG fans.

In some of the images taken, players like Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé can be seen looking at the camera. At the same time, other stars like Ramos and Neymar were reluctant to look into the camera. Meanwhile, Marquinhos smiled sheepishly.

Silchenko's post, which has now gone viral, has become the talk of the town, with several calling her a 'lucky girl' for running into the PSG stars in the elevator. One user commented, "You're so lucky, so cute," while another commented, "This has to be the picture of the year."

Several people even commented that the young golfer bought luck to the team, as PSG sealed a win, putting them on 74 points in the Ligue 1 table. The French giants now lead second-placed Marseille, who had a late equaliser disallowed, by 15 points with six games left and could be crowned champions next weekend.

PSG got off to a lively start, and Neymar put them ahead after 12 minutes. Marseille stayed compact and levelled on 31 minutes as Caleta Car tapped in from a packed goalmouth after Gianluigi Donnarumma missed the ball from a corner.

