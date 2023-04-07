Juventus handed one-match Allianz Stadium partial ban following racist slurs at Romelu Lukaku

Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was subject to racist slurs at Allianz Stadium during a Coppa Italia clash against Juventus. Now, the club has been handed a one-game partial stadium ban.

Image credit: Getty

Italian giants Juventus was subject to allegations of racist chants from its fans during a home game against fellow Italian giants Inter Milan during the Coppa Italia clash at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. The home fans targetted the visiting side's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who was subjected to racist slurs.

Lukaku scored through a penalty during stoppage time as the fixture was settled 1-1 in the opening leg of the semis. While the Belgian pointed at the crowd by putting his finger on the lips, he was given his second yellow during the encounter. In the meantime, Serie A has handed a one-match partial ban for the Old Lady, as its next league meeting against Napoli would see the South Stand's lower tier being closed, reports FotMob.

