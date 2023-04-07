Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Juventus handed one-match Allianz Stadium partial ban following racist slurs at Romelu Lukaku

    First Published Apr 7, 2023

    Inter Milan's Romelu Lukaku was subject to racist slurs at Allianz Stadium during a Coppa Italia clash against Juventus. Now, the club has been handed a one-game partial stadium ban.

    Italian giants Juventus was subject to allegations of racist chants from its fans during a home game against fellow Italian giants Inter Milan during the Coppa Italia clash at the Allianz Stadium on Tuesday. The home fans targetted the visiting side's Belgian striker Romelu Lukaku, who was subjected to racist slurs.

    Lukaku scored through a penalty during stoppage time as the fixture was settled 1-1 in the opening leg of the semis. While the Belgian pointed at the crowd by putting his finger on the lips, he was given his second yellow during the encounter. In the meantime, Serie A has handed a one-match partial ban for the Old Lady, as its next league meeting against Napoli would see the South Stand's lower tier being closed, reports FotMob.

    The overseeing judge in the case deemed that "the majority of the 5,034" in the South Stand was racist. However, Lukaku will serve a one-game ban during the Coppa Italia semis return leg at San Siro. While the Belgian has been subject to numerous racist slurs during his stint in Italy, he has called for stricter measures to curb it.

    "History repeats. [I've] been through it in 2019 and [now in] 2023 again. I hope the league take action for real this time because everyone should enjoy this beautiful game. Thank you for the supportive messages. F*** racism," Lukaku wrote on social media, while Juventus is working on identifying the individuals involved in the racist chants and are to be handed bans.

