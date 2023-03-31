Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Mason Greenwood returning to Manchester United training? Here's the latest update

    First Published Mar 31, 2023, 1:13 PM IST

    Mason Greenwood has been dropped from his charges of domestic violence and assault against his girlfriend. While he is expected to return to Manchester United training, here's the latest update on his return.

    Image credit: Getty

    English striker Mason Greenwood is prepared to return to his professional duty of playing football after being dropped from his charges of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, last year. While he had served a short jail term for alleged rape, and coercive and controlling behaviour, he reportedly held a meeting recently with Manchester United officials, expressing his desire to continue playing for the club.

    However, as per the Daily Mail, United officials remain split about Greenwood's return to the club, with some feeling that his return might hamper the club's reputation. While he kept receiving his pay of £70,000 during his time in jail, some want the club to terminate his contract.

    ALSO READ: LIONEL MESSI'S CLUB FUTURE - PSG STAR INFORMS ARGENTINA TEAMMATES ABOUT DECISION; DETAILS HERE

    Image credit: Getty

    "Manchester United are understood to be split on the Mason Greenwood issue, with staff in the football department arguing he should be given a second chance, but commercial executives warier amidst concerns over the potential damage to United's reputation," reported Matt Hughes for the publication.

    Image credit: HARRIET ROBSON/Facebook

    Greenwood's partner Harriet had shared gruesome images of her alleged physical attack by him along with some audio clips, leading to his arrest by the Greater Manchester Police. At the same time, he served jail time during the investigation period. However, charges were dropped against him after the critical witness withdrew and "new material came to light". In a shocking twist, the couple announced they were expecting their first child earlier this year, while the two also plan on tying the knot soon.

