Is Mason Greenwood returning to Manchester United training? Here's the latest update

Mason Greenwood has been dropped from his charges of domestic violence and assault against his girlfriend. While he is expected to return to Manchester United training, here's the latest update on his return.

Image credit: Getty

English striker Mason Greenwood is prepared to return to his professional duty of playing football after being dropped from his charges of physically assaulting his girlfriend, Harriet Robson, last year. While he had served a short jail term for alleged rape, and coercive and controlling behaviour, he reportedly held a meeting recently with Manchester United officials, expressing his desire to continue playing for the club.

However, as per the Daily Mail, United officials remain split about Greenwood's return to the club, with some feeling that his return might hamper the club's reputation. While he kept receiving his pay of £70,000 during his time in jail, some want the club to terminate his contract.

