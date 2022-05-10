After Madrid drama, PSG star Mbappe takes flight back to Paris; fans remain clueless

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) sensational striker Kylian Mbappe and teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted in the Spanish capital on Monday, sending Real Madrid fans into a tizzy.

A day after Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star and Real Madrid target Kylian Mbappe sent football fans in Spain into a tizzy after being spotted in Madrid, the 23-year-old striker embarked on his journey back to Paris. Taking to Instagram, the Frenchman shared a story of himself sitting comfortably with his feet up on his flight back home with an emoticon of a plane.

According to Cope, Mbappe and his PSG teammate Achraf Hakimi were spotted at a popular restaurant in Madrid on Monday, leaving fans wondering if the 23-year-old striker is in the Spanish capital to finalise a move to Santiago Bernabeu. Hakimi's brother, Nabil, too joined the two players at lunch, a day after PSG drew 2-2 against Troyes in their Ligue 1 clash in Paris. WATCH: Mbappe, Hakimi at a restaurant in Spain

Later, the Frenchman, who has been heavily linked to the Los Blancos as his contract with the Parisian team expires this summer, posted a mirror selfie on Instagram moments after being seen at a restaurant in Madrid. While most fans welcomed the PSG stars to Madrid, there were a few who wondered what Mbappe's caption that read, "OFF," meant.

The photograph sparked a massive frenzy among Real Madrid fans, who were expecting some sort of development in the potential transfer with the striker's arrival in the Spanish capital. However, to their disappointment, Mbappe embarked on his return journey without giving any hint about his future.

The sensational striker is said to have kept the Real Madrid camp in dark about his trip to the Spanish capital with reports suggesting that the Los Blancos were 'surprised' by the 23-year-old's presence in the city. According to El Chiringuito TV, Mbappe also had a reservation at the restaurant where PSG owner Nasser Al-Khelaifi had dinner, but he chose not to go to the same place when he learnt about the club president's presence there. Also read: Mbappe ignored PSG owner Al-Khelaifi and Real Madrid camp in Spanish capital?

Meanwhile, Al-Khelaifi, who was also in Madrid on Monday, remained defiant when members of the press questioned him over Mbappe's future. When asked if the France international will stay at Parc des Princes or decide to join his childhood dream club this summer, the Qatari businessman stated that he 'didn't know to speak Spanish' and also rubbished those who asked about the 23-year-old's decision stating, "What a question..."

