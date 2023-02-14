Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2022-23: 'It felt like us, it looked like us' - Klopp relieved after Liverpool's derby win vs Everton

    First Published Feb 14, 2023, 12:41 PM IST

    EPL 2022-23: Liverpool beat Merseyside rival Everton 2-0 in the derby at Anfield on Monday. While The Reds are still far from contention for the European spot, club boss Jurgen Klopp is delighted and expects it to maintain the momentum.

    Image credit: Getty

    English giants Liverpool went up against its Merseyside rival Everton in the derby during their 2022-23 English Premier League (EPL) clash at Anfield on Monday. While the hosts were the favourites to see it through despite being in treacherous form, they managed to do so convincingly, with a 2-0 win, thanks to strikes from Mohamed Salah (36th) and Cody Gakpo (49th).

    The victory takes The Reds to the ninth spot in the league table, but they still have some tasks to become a European contender, especially the top four for a UEFA Champions League (UCL) spot. In the meantime, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp expressed his delight at the success and expected his boys to carry the same momentum in the remaining games.

    Image credit: Getty

    "It felt like us. It looked like us. The result is a massive relief. Tonight everyone starts believing a little bit more again. We have to keep going. The performance was a statement for us that we could do this. We had to play our game, and that was the case for 95 minutes, and that's why we deserved the points. To get out of our situation, we need performances. I saw the same [determination], but we have to prove it. We have to carry on," Klopp told BBC Sport.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    "We were lucky [with James Tarkowski hitting the post]. Darwin went full throttle. The second goal was a wonderful counter-attack as well. We were so dominant. I don't know the figures, but it must have been 70 per cent possession. The whole performance was essential for us because we needed to make a statement," concluded Klopp.

