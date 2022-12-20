Didier Deschamps likely to remain France boss despite Qatar World Cup 2022 failure - Reports

Qatar World Cup 2022: France failed to successfully defend its title, losing to Argentina in the final on Sunday. Meanwhile, despite the failure, Didier Deschamps is unlikely to step down as the Les Blues' manager.

Two-time defending champion France failed to join the ranks of Italy and Brazil to become the third side to defend its FIFA World Cup title successfully. On Sunday, it lost to now-three-time champion Argentina. Meanwhile, it was speculated if French head coach Didier Deschamps, who led the side to glory in Russia 2018, would continue with his role. Following the final, he had stated that he would hold discussions with the French Football Federation (FFF) after arriving in Paris, besides hinting that he might continue. In contrast, former Real Madrid boss and French legend Zinedine Zidane has long been tipped to replace him.

However, if a report from L'Equipe is to be believed, Deschamps is keen to continue as Les Blues' manager until the 2024 UEFA Euro in Germany. If he and his team manage to fare well, it could also be extended until the next WC in 2026, set to be held in Canada, the United States of America (USA) and Mexico.

It is believed that FFF head Noel Le Graet and French President Emmanuel Macron want Deschamps to stick around. The latter was in Lusail on Sunday and even went down onto the pitch to console his players following the upset, while he has been taking a keen interest in the side's performance of late.

However, one possible roadblock could appear in the form of French striker Karim Benzema, who apparently announced his international retirement on Monday. The Real Madrid striker missed out on this edition after suffering an injury. While he was fit to compete in the final, Deschamps reportedly decided against it, leading to a fallout between the two parties.

