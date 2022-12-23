Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Cristiano Ronaldo to Al-Nassr: 5 records Portuguese legend could break on Saudi Arabian soil

    Former Manchester United legend Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the brink of signing a massive 175 million pounds-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. Here's a look at five records the Portuguese talisman could break in his new adventure:

    Portuguese legend and former Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo is reportedly on the brink of signing a massive 175 million pounds-a-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. According to reports in Spain, the 37-year-old striker is expected to sign a contract for seven years, which will see the talisman play for two-and-a-half years before assuming the role of an ambassador, with his payment increasing over time.

    Here's a look at 5 records CR7 could break in his new adventure on Saudi Arabian soil:

    1. Record goals in a season with Al-Nassr

    Abderrazak Hamdallah had the most goals in a single season for Al-Nassr. The Moroccan scored 34 goals in the Saudi Professional League in 2018–19 - a record that Ronaldo could surpass if he decides to join the Saudi Arabian team.

    2. All-time top scorer for Al-Nassr

    Ronaldo can continue establishing new benchmarks that further his legacy despite his potential future destination being a league of a lower calibre than those in Europe. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could become the club's all-time leading scorer if he plays for at least the next three seasons. With 112 goals, Abderrazak Hamdallah is the top scorer for the club, followed by Mohammed Al-Sahlawi (102), Giuliano (31), Hassan Al Raheb (29) and Talisca (27).

    3. All-time top scorer in the Saudi Pro Ligue

    In terms of his Ronaldo's new league, the record in the entire history of the competition is 144 goals. The Portuguese striker known as "CR7" has 145 goals overall for Manchester United and 101 for Juventus, therefore it is not surprising that he can achieve these totals while competing in this lesser level league.

    Top scorers in the league:

    Omar Al-Somah : 144 goals
    Nasser Al-Shamrani : 109 goals
    Abderrazak Hamdallah : 93 goals
    Mohammed Al-Sahlawi: 88 goals
    Bafetimbi Gomis: 81 goals

    4. Win maiden Asian Champions League for Al-Nassr

    Although Ronaldo's affair with the UEFA Champions League has ended, the Portuguese talisman could be able to play Asian Champions League if he signs for Al-Nassr. The team is in Saudi Arabia's top division, which would enable it to participate in the AFC Champions League group stage the following year. According to Transfermarkt data, the team has never won the competition, but with the former Real Madrid legend's experience, they might win the AFC Champions League for the first time.

    5. Top scorer in the European and Asian Champions League

    According to UEFA data, Ronaldo currently holds the record for most goals scored in the European Champions League with 140. Leo Messi, who has 129 goals in the competition, comes next.  Data from Transfermarkt shows that the best scorer in the Asian Champions League has 43 goals. A statistic that could be within the reach of the Madeira striker. If Al-Nassr qualifies to play this tournament next season, the Portuguese talisman would have the option to start his career to establish himself as the top scorer of all time in the Champions League on two different continents.

    5 all-time top scorers in AFC:

    Dejan Damjanovi: 43 goals
    Dong-gook Lee: 37 goals
    Elkeson: 31 goals
    Shinzo Koroki: 26 goals
    Abderrazak Hamdallah: 25 goals

