EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result

A COVID-19 wave happens to be sweeping through EPL right now. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been suspected of the same. He will be missing the Chelsea clash.

In yet another major setback considering the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been suspected for COVID-19. His test result on Saturday turned out to be a doubtful positive. Having shown mild symptoms, the EPL confirmed that he is currently in self-isolation and will be missing The Reds' trip to London for the Chelsea tie on Sunday.

"The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating. Therefore, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will lead the team for the kick-off at Stamford Bridge. Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday. However, three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results," read the EPL statement. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21 - Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool clash among headliners

Earlier, Klopp had confirmed a few COVID cases in the Liverpool camp. However, he had asserted that it was still safe to continue with its visit to Chelsea. He refused to reveal the players' names testing positive as he awaited the PCR test results. Despite Kloop's assumption that the game would go ahead, the final call will likely be taken on Sunday morning.