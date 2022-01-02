  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 10:02 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    A COVID-19 wave happens to be sweeping through EPL right now. Meanwhile, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been suspected of the same. He will be missing the Chelsea clash.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result-ayh

    In yet another major setback considering the English Premier League (EPL) 2021-22, Liverpool head coach Jurgen Klopp has been suspected for COVID-19. His test result on Saturday turned out to be a doubtful positive. Having shown mild symptoms, the EPL confirmed that he is currently in self-isolation and will be missing The Reds' trip to London for the Chelsea tie on Sunday.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result-ayh

    "The Reds manager, who reported mild symptoms ahead of the fixture, is now isolating. Therefore, assistant manager Pepijn Lijnders will lead the team for the kick-off at Stamford Bridge. Testing of the entire first-team set-up has revealed no further positive cases within the playing squad in addition to the three confirmed by Klopp on Friday. However, three backroom staff members have returned suspected positive results," read the EPL statement.

    ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21 - Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool clash among headliners

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result-ayh

    Earlier, Klopp had confirmed a few COVID cases in the Liverpool camp. However, he had asserted that it was still safe to continue with its visit to Chelsea. He refused to reveal the players' names testing positive as he awaited the PCR test results. Despite Kloop's assumption that the game would go ahead, the final call will likely be taken on Sunday morning.

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result-ayh

    "We never had this kind of proper outbreak where 10, 15, 20 players had it. For us, it's more every day, another one. Staff happens more often. So, as I said before, it feels like a lottery in the morning when you stand there and wait for the result. It was now pretty much day by day always one case, today another one," Klopp told during a press conference.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA, Freedom Series 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day? (WATCH)-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22, Wanderers Test: Here's what Virat Kohli and co did on New Year's Day? (WATCH)

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal (SCEB) as new head coach-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mario Rivera joins SC East Bengal as new head coach

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes-ayh

    Happy New Year 2022: From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar - Indian cricketers pour in wishes

    Football Royal snub Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it

    Royal snub! Did David Beckham miss out on Knighthood again because he once said he didn't care about it?

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs-ayh

    India vs South Africa 2021-22: From KL Rahul to Ravichandran Ashwin - 5 players to watch out during the ODIs

    Recent Stories

    India records 27553 new COVID 19 cases Omicron tally stands at 1525 gcw

    India records 27,553 new COVID-19 cases, Omicron tally stands at 1,525

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday gcw

    PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University in Meerut on Sunday

    Vaishno Devi stampede High level probe committee formed report to be submitted within 7 days gcw

    Vaishno Devi stampede: High-level probe committee formed, report to be submitted within 7 days

    UP Election 2022 Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP poll campaign from Lucknow on Sunday gcw

    UP Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to kick off AAP's poll campaign from Lucknow

    Miley Cyrus oops wardrobe malfunction moment during a live performance here is what happened next drb

    Miley Cyrus oops ‘wardrobe malfunction’ moment during a live performance; here’s what happened next

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: KBFC has to be humble, continue working its way because it's still a long way - Ivan Vukomanovic

    Video Icon
    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    India sends 5 lakh Covaxin doses to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan

    Video Icon
    New Year 2022 Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet drb

    New Year 2022: Make these 7 resolutions for a greener planet

    Video Icon
    Colorado wildfires Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread state of emergency declared

    Colorado wildfires: Tens of thousands evacuated as blazes spread; state of emergency declared

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, CFC vs BFC Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 45): Bengaluru FC snaps winless run to script 4-2 win over Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon