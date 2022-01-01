  • Facebook
    EPL 2021-22: Gameweek 21: Arsenal-Manchester City, Chelsea-Liverpool clash among headliners

    First Published Jan 1, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    The EPL 2021-22 will see Gameweek 21 commitments beginning on New Year's day from Saturday. The Arsenal-Manchester City and Chelsea-Liverpool clash headline the matchday. Here's the preview.

    Gameweek 21 of the 2021-22 English Premier League (EPL) will be played on New Year's day, from Saturday. A couple of big games are all set to headline the matchday, which could have potential implications for the top-four race. Here, we present the preview of this matchday involving the top sides.

    Arsenal faces an uphill task against Manchester City
    Fourth-placed Arsenal will be hosting table-topper and defending champion Manchester City on Saturday. The Cityzens are the favourites here, while given the Gunners' inconsistent form, it would be a mountain to climb for the host. The result will not have any severe implications on the league positioning of the two sides.

    ALSO READ: Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku reveals he turned down move to Manchester City from Inter Milan in 2020

    Tottenham Hotspur out to rout Watford
    Seventh-placed Tottenham travels to take on 17th-placed Watford on Saturday. Once again, Spurs are the favourites here. But, given its unstable form of late, it needs to be somewhat careful. A win could take it to fifth, while a loss will keep it at seventh.

    West Ham United looking for big win over Crystal Palace
    Fifth-placed West Ham takes on 11th-placed Palace on Saturday, away from home in a London derby. It should be an easy win for the Hammers, while the Eagles will look to exploit its home advantage. A win for West Ham keeps it at fifth, while a loss might push it down to seventh.

    ALSO READ: AFCON 2022 - From Salah to Mendy, a look at Premier League players going for Africa Cup of Nations

    Chelsea and Liverpool to battle for second spot
    Second-placed Chelsea will host third-placed Liverpool in the most anticipated match of the gameweek on Sunday. The Blues have the upper hand with the game being played at Stamford Bridge. However, The Reds cannot be taken lightly, and it could go either way. A win keeps Chelsea at second, while a loss drops it to third, as it is the vice-versa for Liverpool.

    Manchester United aims to thrash Wolverhampton Wanderers
    United is seemingly getting on track under Ralf Rangnick after beating Burnley. It hosts eighth-placed Wolverhampton on Monday and should be easy. However, the Wolves tend to get unpredictable at times, so the Red Devils need to be somewhat careful here. A win could take United to fifth, while a loss could drop it to seventh.

