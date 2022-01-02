Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi could become only footballers to attain this remarkable feat in 2022

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have attained almost every record to date. However, they have a chance to script this remarkable feat in 2022. Check it out.

When it comes to the two greatest footballers globally, Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo and Argentine superstar Lionel Messi are undoubtedly the ones who rule it right now. The two have attained countless records to date and have nearly achieved everything. With hardly any record left to be scripted now, they still have a chance to acquire a significant feat in 2022.

One of the records that Messi would be eyeing is the most number of assists in the UEFA Champions League (UCL). The Argentine has 36 assists to his name in the tournament and is four short of the current record-holder Ronaldo. Also, both players scored goals against 38 different teams in the UCL, and one could again break the feat. ALSO READ: EPL 2021-22 - Jurgen Klopp to miss Liverpool's Chelsea clash after suspected COVID-19 test result

While Messi is currently playing for French giant Paris Saint-Germain (PASG), Ronaldo plays for his boyhood club and record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United. Both the players made their move from Barcelona and Juventus last season. Although the latter is the one to have scored more goals, the former's team has been doing great performance-wise.