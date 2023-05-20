Paavo Nurmi Games 2023: Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra aiming to better silver effort

Paavo Nurmi Games 2023: Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be participating in the tournament this term. While he finished with a silver medal the last time, he would aim to improve it with gold.

Image credit: PTI

Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra will look to better his silver medal-winning effort in the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku in Finland on June 13, which will be his third competition of the season. The 25-year-old Chopra had won gold in the first leg of the prestigious Diamond League series in Doha on May 5 in his season-opening event.

Before the Paavo Nurmi Games, he will participate in the Fanny Blankers-Koen Games at Hengelo, the Netherlands on June 4. German star Johannes Vetter, who famously failed to even qualify for the final round of the Tokyo Olympic Games after entering the quadrennial games as a hot favourite, will renew his rivalry with Chopra in nearly two years.

ALSO READ: After Diamond League win, Neeraj Chopra to participate in FBK Games in Netherlands on June 4