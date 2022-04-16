Pink Moon 2022: Know date, time, significance and other details

The April full moon is also known as the 'Sprouting Grass Moon,' 'Growing Moon,' 'Fish Moon,' and 'Hare Moon.' This moon is also a supermoon, which means it is closer to Earth than normal, making it look larger and brighter.

The 'Pink Moon,' April's full moon, will brighten the sky this weekend, making it one of the year's most popular celestial spectacles. For Hindus, this full moon coincides with Hanuman Jayanti, the festival of Lord Hanuman's birth, which is observed in most locations on the full moon day of the Hindu lunar month of Chaitra. Skywatchers in India will be able to see the Pink Moon 2022.

Date and Time:

According to NASA, the pink moon will be full from Friday morning through Monday morning. It will be reaching its peak on Saturday, April 16, 2022. On April 16, at 12:25 a.m., the Pink Moon will be lit for one minute. While it will be visible all weekend, from April 16 to April 18, it will be most visible on April 17 around 12.15 a.m.

The best time to observe a full moon is during moonrise, when it emerges on the eastern horizon. The moon appears blazing orange at this time, gradually turning to a pale yellow hue before ultimately becoming a beautiful white orb as it climbs higher into the night sky.

Also Read | Pink Moon 2022: 5 tips to capture astronomical spectacle with your phone