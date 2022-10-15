Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    6 Hill-stations you can visit this Diwali long weekend

    First Published Oct 15, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

    The long weekend is here, and now is the best time for you to see the hill stations because of their pleasant weather. Here is a list of destinations you can visit to get away from city life.  
     

    Image: Getty Images

    The Diwali weekend is right around the corner, and if you are one of those looking for any chance to escape to the hills? The Diwali long weekend is a great excuse to pack your bags and get out for a solo or a family trip to the mountains. We can’t deny that the cities in North India can get a bit hectic during the festival. So, if you want peace (read clean air!), check these hill getaways we have listed for you.

    ALSO READ: 5 beauty skin ice cubes you can use for a healthy and glowing skin

    Image: Getty Images

    Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: The weather here is always excellent at this time of the year. Mussoorie is the best destination to enjoy with friends and family. Explore places like Happy Valley and George Everest Peak (an easy hike up Sir George Everest’s home) when in Mussoorie.

     

     

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Lansdowne, Uttarakhand:  Finally, the dry season in Lansdowne is here and now that the rains have stopped here. It can get very pretty chilly too, so carry proper warm clothes. The peace of Lansdowne and the tranquil moments spent in the lap of nature is something you will appreciate when you get back to your city. Breathe easy here in Lansdowne.

    Image: Getty Images

    Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Manali, during October, is at its best, and nothing can go wrong with it. The rains would have eased up, and the weather would have cleared up to beautiful skies. The temperature will not be at its freezing point yet, and you can still enjoy the outdoors.

     

    Image: Getty Images

    Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: This scenic beauty in this little district is pristine and doesn’t fall on the usual touristy route. It can be a great escape. It’s far from the city and the town’s hustle. Here, you can also interact with the locals by getting introduced to their culture and enjoying the quiet outdoors.

    Image: Getty Images

    Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh: Let’s face it, Dharamsala is very popular and also the most beautiful tourist destination. Dharamsala is an excellent place for a getaway over a long weekend with your family or a solo trip. With the clean air, easy treks, and a bit of chill and sunshine, at least you will be far from the city’s smog.

    Image: Getty Images

    Chail, Himachal Pradesh: Chail, just 63 km from Shimla, is the place for you to go when you want to escape from the touristy crowd in Shimla. This small town which is by the Satluj river, enjoys excellent weather throughout the year, which is great. From here, you can get beautiful views of both Shimla and Kasauli.

    Also Read: Symptoms, complications, causes and treatments of Type 2 diabetes you should know

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 15 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2022: Peaceful day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for October 15 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 15, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Skincare during pregnancy: Avoid these chemical-infused products on your skin sur

    Skincare during pregnancy: Avoid these chemical-infused products on your skin

    Diwali 2022: Ways to not just cover, but nourish grey hair this festive season RBA

    Diwali 2022: Ways to not just cover, but nourish grey hair this festive season

    Levis jeans from 1880s sold for USD 76000 at an auction in New Mexico gcw

    Levi's jeans from 1880s sold for $76,000 at an auction in New Mexico

    Recent Stories

    Womens Asia Cup 2022 Final: India favourite ahead of Sri Lanka to win seventh title-ayh

    Women's Asia Cup 2022 Final: India favourite ahead of Sri Lanka to win seventh title

    Astrology Daily Horoscope for October 15 2022 gcw

    Daily Horoscope for October 15, 2022: Peaceful day for Taurus, Cancer; be careful Virgo, Libra

    Numerology Prediction for October 15 2022 Here is what you can expect today as per your birth number gcw

    Numerology Prediction for October 15, 2022: Here's what you can expect today as per your birth number

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details AJR

    Third wave of floods inundated 11 districts in Assam: Check details

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts drb

    Sexy video: Nora Fatehi shows hot moves in bikini top, denim shorts

    Recent Videos

    Indie Scoop: Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Vandita, Big Deal and Tarra

    Video Icon
    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is you can protect yourself

    Watch out for 'Social Engineering'; here is how you can protect yourself

    Video Icon
    Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot: Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    'Maa Bharati Ke Sapoot': Honouring those who fought for India's honour

    Video Icon
    India cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking IMF

    India's cash transfer scheme a logical marvel, use of Aadhaar is striking: IMF

    Video Icon
    Watch CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Watch: CH-47 Chinook's awesome manoeuvers at Udhampur airbase

    Video Icon