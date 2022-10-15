6 Hill-stations you can visit this Diwali long weekend

The long weekend is here, and now is the best time for you to see the hill stations because of their pleasant weather. Here is a list of destinations you can visit to get away from city life.



The Diwali weekend is right around the corner, and if you are one of those looking for any chance to escape to the hills? The Diwali long weekend is a great excuse to pack your bags and get out for a solo or a family trip to the mountains. We can't deny that the cities in North India can get a bit hectic during the festival. So, if you want peace (read clean air!), check these hill getaways we have listed for you.

Mussoorie, Uttarakhand: The weather here is always excellent at this time of the year. Mussoorie is the best destination to enjoy with friends and family. Explore places like Happy Valley and George Everest Peak (an easy hike up Sir George Everest’s home) when in Mussoorie.

Lansdowne, Uttarakhand: Finally, the dry season in Lansdowne is here and now that the rains have stopped here. It can get very pretty chilly too, so carry proper warm clothes. The peace of Lansdowne and the tranquil moments spent in the lap of nature is something you will appreciate when you get back to your city. Breathe easy here in Lansdowne.

Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Manali, during October, is at its best, and nothing can go wrong with it. The rains would have eased up, and the weather would have cleared up to beautiful skies. The temperature will not be at its freezing point yet, and you can still enjoy the outdoors.

Chamba, Himachal Pradesh: This scenic beauty in this little district is pristine and doesn’t fall on the usual touristy route. It can be a great escape. It’s far from the city and the town’s hustle. Here, you can also interact with the locals by getting introduced to their culture and enjoying the quiet outdoors.

Dharamsala, Himachal Pradesh: Let’s face it, Dharamsala is very popular and also the most beautiful tourist destination. Dharamsala is an excellent place for a getaway over a long weekend with your family or a solo trip. With the clean air, easy treks, and a bit of chill and sunshine, at least you will be far from the city’s smog.

